Heidi Klum Goes Braless For 'Sex And The City' Prank

Heidi Klum is currently busy judging the wholesome family reality show America's Got Talent, but the supermodel tried to fool her Instagram followers into thinking that her next big TV role is going to be scripted and a lot sexier. On April 1, the 47-year-old supermodel shared a black-and-white photo of herself and three members of the original Sex and the City cast: Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Kim Cattrall was noticeably missing. Heidi teased that she was going to replace Kim as Samantha Jones in the upcoming reboot of the popular series.