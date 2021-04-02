Heidi Klum Goes Braless For 'Sex And The City' Prank

"How do you say Samantha in German? It has been SO hard to keep this a surprise but I can finally share that I am joining the new season of Sex and the City!" Heidi wrote. "I can’t wait to toss back some Cosmos and kick up my Manolos with these amazing ladies."

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Sex and the City reboot was announced a few months ago. Fans were shocked to learn that Kim Cattrall would not be returning as Samantha, the fabulous PR rep who had a habit of unabashedly boasting about her sexual conquests. They also wondered if her character would be recast or replaced by someone new.