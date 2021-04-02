Trending Stories
Heidi Klum Goes Braless For 'Sex And The City' Prank

Heidi Klum smiling close up.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Heidi Klum is currently busy judging the wholesome family reality show America's Got Talent, but the supermodel tried to fool her Instagram followers into thinking that her next big TV role is going  to be scripted and a lot sexier. On April 1, the 47-year-old supermodel shared a black-and-white photo of herself and three members of the original Sex and the City cast: Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Kim Cattrall was noticeably missing. Heidi teased that she was going to replace Kim as Samantha Jones in the upcoming reboot of the popular series. 

 

Ready For Stilettos & Sweet & Sour Drinks

Heidi Klum wearing black bra and bedazzled underwear on the runway.
Gettyimages | Peter Kramer

"How do you say Samantha in German? It has been SO hard to keep this a surprise but I can finally share that I am joining the new season of Sex and the City!" Heidi wrote. "I can’t wait to toss back some Cosmos and kick up my Manolos with these amazing ladies."

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Sex and the City reboot was announced a few months ago. Fans were shocked to learn that Kim Cattrall would not be returning as Samantha, the fabulous PR rep who had a habit of unabashedly boasting about her sexual conquests. They also wondered if her character would be recast or replaced by someone new.

Heidi Gets In On The Braless Trend

 

Shortly after she shared her SATC announcement, the leggy Victoria's Secret Angel let her fans know that she was just pulling their legs. Much to their delight, she did so by filming a smoldering poolside video. 

The camera was initially aimed at Heidi's feet, revealing that she had on a pair of beige stilettos with silver pointed toes. The tips were decorated with studs. As the iconic end notes of the SATC opening music played, the camera panned up Heidi's body. Her outfit included a textured white miniskirt and a white blazer with gold accents. The model wore the coat open, which made it obvious that she wasn't wearing a bra or anything else underneath it. According to The New York Times, living under lockdown has made going braless a bit trendy.

Heidi Has Already Appeared In 'Sex And The City'

 

 

Heidi completed her look with a pair of aviators and a little bling on her fingers. She toasted the ladies of SATC with a cosmopolitan cocktail, and she used her forehead to reveal that her announcement was just an April Fools' Day prank. Her caption included a tag that read, "There is only one Samantha and that is Kim Cattrall."

Minus the words scrawled on her face, Heidi's daring outfit looked like something Carrie Bradshaw might rock on the show. While the Project Runway host isn't actually joining the fierce foursome as its newest member, perhaps she'll be invited back to make a cameo. During Season 2 of SATC, Heidi played herself in the famous episode where Carrie fell on the runway during a charity fashion show. Heidi stepped over the humiliated fashionista.

Heidi Loved Being On 'SATC'

Heidi Klum walks the runway in a beige bejeweled dress.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Carrie fangirled pretty hard over Heidi when she met her backstage during the fashion show, but Heidi was the one who was fangirling in real life. 

"I was so excited to be a part of a show that was such a phenomenon!" she told Vogue of her experience (via Hello!). "Those four girls were the trendsetters of the time."

In Heidi and SJP's scene together, Carrie gets up and finishes her walk as the audience cheers. She and Heidi also share a little "girl power "moment by giving each other a high five. The supermodel said that she loved the scene's message: "When people fall down, they have to get back up and keep on walking."

