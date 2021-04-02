NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Swap James Wiseman For Kristaps Porzingis In 2021 Offseason

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. The 2021 trade deadline may have passed with Porzingis still a member of the Mavericks, but if they suffer another early exit in the upcoming playoffs his name is expected to surface again in various trade speculations in the 2021 offseason.

As of now, several teams must be closely monitoring Porzingis' situation in Dallas. According to Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, one of the potential suitors of Latvian center in the 2021 offseason is the Golden State Warriors.