NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin & Two 1st-Rounders To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton

Though it would cost them two young and promising talents and two future draft assets, trading for Sexton would make a lot of sense for the Knicks. Though he's still young and lacks experience, he would be an upgrade over Quickley, Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina, and Derrick Rose at the Knicks' starting guard position.

Aside from being a decent playmaker, he would also give the Knicks a prolific scorer and a legitimate three-point threat. This season, the 22-year-old point guard is averaging 23.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.