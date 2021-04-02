NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin & Two 1st-Rounders To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton

The 2020-21 NBA season is still far from over, but some people have already started talking about what the New York Knicks are planning to do in the 2021 offseason. With their current performance, the Knicks indeed have a realistic chance of ending their playoff drought this year. However, in order to be on the same conversation as Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers, the Knicks obviously still need to make major upgrades on their roster.