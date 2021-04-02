Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Emerging As Potential Landing Spot For Wayne Ellington & Avery Bradley

Wayne Ellington defending Avery Bradley
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After a quiet 2021 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers became aggressive in the buyout market, searching for major roster upgrades. Right after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers signed veteran center Andre Drummond to a veteran minimum deal. Though his debut with the Purple and Gold didn't go as expected, Drummond's addition is set to boost the Lakers' chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Lakers Eyeing To Fill Final Roster Spot

However, the Lakers don't seem to be done yet in adding quality players to their team. As of now, they are expected to target another veteran that would fill the final spot on their roster. After addressing their major frontcourt need, Jovan Buha and Jared Weiss of The Athletic revealed that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is planning to pursue a three-and-D wingman on the buyout market.

Among the potential buyout candidates who are currently being linked to the Lakers is Avery Bradley of the Houston Rockets and Wayne Ellington of the Detroit Pistons

Avery Bradley & Wayne Ellington Could Join Lakers If Bought Out

In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report talked about the NBA playoff eligibility waiver deadline and top buyout candidates like Bradley and Ellington. Bradley and Ellington are yet to become free agents but with the Rockets and the Pistons likely heading into the lottery this season, keeping those veterans on their roster no longer makes sense. If Rockets and the Pistons decide to buy out their contract and let them choose their next destination this season, Favale believes that the Lakers would be one of the "best landing spots" for Bradley and Ellington.

Lakers Bring Back Avery Bradley To Los Angeles

Avery Bradley trying to console LeBron James
Gettyimages | Harry How

Despite how things ended between them in the 2020 free agency, there is indeed a huge possibility for Bradley and the Lakers to hold a reunion this season. On Twitter, Dave McMenamin of ESPN revealed that Bradley is a "name to monitor" for the Lakers to fill their final roster spot.

Bradley would be a great addition to the Lakers. Compared to Ellington, he's already familiar with Coach Frank Vogel's system and how to excel alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the court.

Lakers Add A Veteran Sharpshooter

It may have been a long time since Ellington last wore the Purple and Gold, but he would also be an interesting addition to the Lakers. In Ellington, the Lakers would be getting a three-and-D wingman that could help them improve their dismal three-point shooting.

"Wayne Ellington has regained some of the luster from his peak Miami days since joining the Detroit Pistons," Favale wrote. "Spitting hot fire from beyond the arc has a way of doing that. His 42.4 percent clip from downtown only tells part of the story. He's banging in 45 percent of his above-the-break threes, the third-highest mark in the league among 144 players who have launched at least 100 of those triples."

