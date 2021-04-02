NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Emerging As Potential Landing Spot For Wayne Ellington & Avery Bradley

However, the Lakers don't seem to be done yet in adding quality players to their team. As of now, they are expected to target another veteran that would fill the final spot on their roster. After addressing their major frontcourt need, Jovan Buha and Jared Weiss of The Athletic revealed that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is planning to pursue a three-and-D wingman on the buyout market.

Among the potential buyout candidates who are currently being linked to the Lakers is Avery Bradley of the Houston Rockets and Wayne Ellington of the Detroit Pistons