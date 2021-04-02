NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Emerging As Potential Landing Spot For Wayne Ellington & Avery Bradley

After a quiet 2021 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers became aggressive in the buyout market, searching for major roster upgrades. Right after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers signed veteran center Andre Drummond to a veteran minimum deal. Though his debut with the Purple and Gold didn't go as expected, Drummond's addition is set to boost the Lakers' chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.