NBA Rumors: Heat Could Have Created 'Big 4' Of James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo

Since the 2020 offseason, the Miami Heat were aggressive on the market, trying to upgrade their roster around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. At the 2021 trade deadline, the Heat successfully acquired a quality two-way player when they traded Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, and the right to swap picks in 2022 to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Victor Oladipo. Unfortunately, despite the addition of Oladipo, the Heat are still currently not viewed on the same level as other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers.