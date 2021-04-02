NBA Rumors: Heat Could Have Created 'Big 4' Of James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo

Had the Heat made a different decision earlier in the 2020-21 NBA season, Farbod Esnaashari of Bleacher Report believes that they would have formed a "Big 4" of Butler, Adebayo, James Harden, and LaMarcus Aldridge. When Harden publicly demanded a trade from the Rockets, the Heat were emerging as one of the top preferred landing spots of "The Beard."

For months, the Heat have been engaged in a trade discussion with the Rockets. Unfortunately, a deal failed to materialize and Houston ended up sending Harden to their Eastern Conference rivals, the Brooklyn Nets.