Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Fabulous Hooter In Frilly Top

Scroll for the video. Salma, who acquired her owl in 2019, explained that she's gifted it to billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault for Valentine's Day. The Like A Boss star, however, opened with a visual, sending out her smoldering good looks with Kering perched on her shoulder as she wore florals with a frilly top and bright colorful vibes.

All smiles, the Mexican showed off her fierce bird, then re-appearing in video mode and basically talking only of Kering. See the video below.