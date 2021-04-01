Trending Stories
Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Fabulous Hooter In Frilly Top

Salma Hayek joyful and outdoors
SalmaHayek/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is quite literally flaunting her hooter. The 54-year-old Hollywood superstar, who has made headlines galore for showing pet owl Kering on Instagram, today updated for her 17.7 million followers with fresh footage of the bird named after her husband's company, with the post also alerting fans to Salma being included in this year's "Most Beautiful" feature by People. Posting on Thursday with a photo and a video of herself with Kering, Salma detailed the history of her pet, also stunning fans in frilly florals.

All About Her Hooter

Scroll for the video. Salma, who acquired her owl in 2019, explained that she's gifted it to billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault for Valentine's Day. The Like A Boss star, however, opened with a visual, sending out her smoldering good looks with Kering perched on her shoulder as she wore florals with a frilly top and bright colorful vibes. 

All smiles, the Mexican showed off her fierce bird, then re-appearing in video mode and basically talking only of Kering. See the video below.

Scroll For The Video!

This time in a pink-and-white flower-print blouse, Sama, still with Kering, said: "I love owls" as she explained getting hers, adding: "And I named her Kering, because that's my husband's company's name." Kering owns luxury brands including Gucci and Bottega Veneta. Hayek then focused on where Kering likes to sit - turns out the actress' neck is her favorite spot.

"So exited to be part of @PEOPLE most beautiful issue with my #owl Kering who completely upstaged me The issue hits newsstands tomorrow!!!!" the caption read. 

'Queen Of Owls'

Keep scrolling for the video, one that quickly saw celebrity Suki Waterhouse call Salma "Queen of owls," with others complimenting the MCU star on her hooter. "Omg this just made my day!" one fan replied. Swipe for the video, scroll for more.

It isn't just a one-pet deal for Hayek, who made 2020 headlines for shaving her alpaca on Instagram. Back in 2013, Salma told Ellen DeGeneres what it looks like under her roof. "I have five horses, four alpacas, one cat, eight dogs, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, I'm sure I'm forgetting something!" she said.

Just Keeps Going

Hayek continued: "You know this is like the Oscars you forgetting someone. Oh I forgot! I have bunny rabbits, I have turkeys, 20 chickens, same with the rabbits be careful just buy one."

Salma did highlight that Kering was a rescue bird, with the shelter action now favored by stars including singer Miley Cyrus, sitcom star Kaley Cuoco, plus actress Ariel Winter. Salma is also in the news right now for landing her new Amazon Prime Video flick Bliss, plus upcoming movies The Eternals and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

