Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Fabulous Hooter In Frilly Top

Salma Hayek is quite literally flaunting her hooter. The 54-year-old Hollywood superstar, who has made headlines galore for showing pet owl Kering on Instagram, today updated for her 17.7 million followers with fresh footage of the bird named after her husband's company, with the post also alerting fans to Salma being included in this year's "Most Beautiful" feature by People. Posting on Thursday with a photo and a video of herself with Kering, Salma detailed the history of her pet, also stunning fans in frilly florals.