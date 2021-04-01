Trending Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Highlights Killer Abs 3 Weeks After Baby

Emily Ratajkowski close up
Gettyimages | Pascal Le Segretain
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Emily Ratajkowski is flaunting her jaw-dropping snap-back body just three weeks after welcoming her first son. The 29-year-old supermodel and Inamorata founder, making March headlines for the arrival of son Sylvester, was this week photographed out and about in New York City, and it was a giant ab-flaunt from the "Blurred Lines" star. Emily, who documented her pregnancy on her Instagram and has since shared stunning breastfeeding shots, was proving that she's blessed from above here, with a racy unbuttoned shirt flashing major abs. Check it out below. 

#SnapBack

Scroll for the photos. They come as Emily enjoys being a first-time parent with 2018-married husband Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard. The London-born star, who has been gushing over her "beautiful boy" on Instagram, was caught on Big Apple streets during a solo outing, one bringing a casual, but revealing wardrobe.

EmRata was snapped in wide-legged and earthy-toned pants and two-tone black-and-white sneakers, matching her footwear with a plunging, single button and open white cardigan-shirt, one that flashed a black bra and one major dose of abs.

Keep Scrolling For The Photos!

Emily Ratajkowski nurses her baby
EmilyRatajkowski/Instagram

Keeping COVID-safe in a face mask and also going a little incognito in shades, Ratajkowski carried a chic Prada bag, even appearing to turn a female head as she was the envy of everyone around. Son Sylvester was born on March 11, with Emily saying he had "joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

"In between pushes/first moments with Sly. Life!" the model wrote to show photos of her actually giving birth. EmRata announced her pregnancy via a Vogue cover, and it wasn't without its headlines.

See The Abs!

Emily Ratajkowski pregnant in a car
EmilyRatajkowski/Instagram

Click here for the photos - scroll for more. Emily made headlines while pregnant for stating that her child would choose its own gender.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’” she wrote. “We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then." Emily has since referred to Sylvester as her "boy." See more photos below.

Baby Chooses Gender

Showing her forward mindset and explaining her reasoning, the bikini bombshell added: “Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who - rather than what - is growing inside my belly.”

Emily is followed by over 27 million on Instagram. She continued to drop new Inamorata merch during her pregnancy.

