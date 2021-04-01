Trending Stories
Tucker Carlson Slams 'Low IQ Race Baiter' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Rich Polk
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday ripped into Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, calling her a "low IQ race baiter."

Earlier this week, while discussing the alleged crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, Ocasio-Cortez argued that describing the influx of migrants as a "surge" sounds "militaristic" and smacks of white supremacy.

Carlson said that Ocasio-Cortez should not be taken seriously and claimed that the congresswoman is not only wrong, but also racist for suggesting that those who have reservations about immigration are white supremacists 

Ocasio-Cortez Is 'Reckless,' Carlson Says

"It's just interesting to come to a place where a low IQ race-baiter like that has an important voice in national policy," Carlson began.

"Like, who cares what she thinks? She is totally reckless and she's racist, like openly," he added, claiming that thinking about what is "best" for America is key to solving the immigration crisis.

Per Business Insider, Ocasio-Cortez commented on the immigration crisis while answering questions on her Instagram Story. She claimed that U.S. foreign policy legacy in Central America is driving migration.

Ocasio-Cortez Uses 'Racism' As 'Magic Word,' Carlson Says

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Scott Heins

Carlson described President Joe Biden's border policy as a "disaster," but noted that the situation at the border was not much better under Biden's predecessors.

Instead of addressing this crisis, Carlson argued, individuals like Ocasio-Cortez dismiss any and all criticism of America's immigration policies as "racism."

"To be fair, it's been a disaster for a long time and doesn't serve the interests of most Americans, and it won't because people like that use the magic word, which is racism, to cow the rest of the country into submission," he said.

'Decent People' Need To Speak Up, Carlson Says

Carlson said that Ocasio-Cortez wants to "change the population" in order to help the Democratic Party win elections in the future and called on "decent people" to speak their minds freely.

"She wants her party to be more powerful. I get it. But we're allowing her and people like her to do that because we're afraid of being called names. Until decent people would shed their fear of being smeared by someone whose opinion you really shouldn't care about, that we're never going to have a rational immigration policy that helps everybody."

 

Biden's Immigration Policy Has Come Under Fire

In recent weeks, Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for what they claim is an unprecedented humanitarian and national security crisis at the southern border.

Last week, as The Inquisitr reported, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wrote a letter to Biden, detailing what he saw at the border and urging the administration to allow media into Department of Homeland Security (DHS) facilities.

Former President Donald Trump has also weighed in on the situation at the border, promising to visit it in the coming weeks.

