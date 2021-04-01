Tucker Carlson Slams 'Low IQ Race Baiter' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday ripped into Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, calling her a "low IQ race baiter."

Earlier this week, while discussing the alleged crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, Ocasio-Cortez argued that describing the influx of migrants as a "surge" sounds "militaristic" and smacks of white supremacy.

Carlson said that Ocasio-Cortez should not be taken seriously and claimed that the congresswoman is not only wrong, but also racist for suggesting that those who have reservations about immigration are white supremacists