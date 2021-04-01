Jessie James Decker Shows Off 'Granny Panties' She Likes

Jessie James Decker is showing off a pair of "granny panties" she actually likes. The 32-year-old country singer, reality star, and Kittenish clothing founder is all promo as she announces a new drop, with multiple posts on her Instagram today alerting fans to stretchy, super-comfy undies that form part of the Kittenish Basics collection. Jessie, whose brand is also promoted by 29-year-old singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, also took to her stories to show it all off. Turns out, Jessie comes with a giant sense of humor.