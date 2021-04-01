Trending Stories
Alexandra Daddario Has Pants Around Her Ankles In Hilarious Instagram Video

Alexandra Daddario rocks a delicate black dress at an amfAR event.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress Alexandra Daddario thrilled her 19.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a short video clip that captured a silly moment when she was shopping.  She tagged fellow actress Maddie Hasson in the caption, as she was Alexandra's partner in crime for the shopping expedition.

The clip was taken in some type of modern-looking store, and Alexandra started out in a fitting room with plain white walls. She emerged from the room, posing near a rack filled with a few pieces of clothing, including a tie-dye print T-Shirt in lavender and white hues.

Brunette Beauty

A large mirror to the right of the space provided a reflection, and Maddie seemed to be sitting out of view, filming the moment Alexandra walked out of the fitting room.

Alexandra wore a figure-hugging black midi dress that was sleeveless, leaving her slender arms on display. The garment had a high neckline that kept her ample assets covered, and the piece was crafted from a ribbed material that hugged her curvaceous figure.

The piece highlighted her hourglass curves, nipping in at her slim waist and stretching back out over her shapely hips. The hem landed just below her knees, and there was a bit of a ruffle detail along the bottom that flounced as she walked.

Shopping Fun

Alexandra's brunette locks were styled in a casual look with some texture. She had a huge smile on her face throughout the clip as she joked around with Maddie.

It seems the brunette beauty may have gone shopping in a much more casual ensemble than the sleek black look she was trying on, and deemed it too much effort to completely undress.

She had a pair of pale sweatpants  that had simply been pushed down around her ankles, and wore some white sneakers as she waddled out to show the dress to her friend.

Casual Cutie

Alexandra could be heard asking if she looked good in the dress, giggling, as Maddie couldn't contain her laughter and urged her to return to the fitting room rather than walking further around the store with her sweatpants around her ankles.

Alexandra paired the video clip with a short caption, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 2.5 million likes within just 20 hours of going live. Her audience appeared to love the glimpse at her personality and the peek at her friendship with Maddie.

Absolute Smokeshow

The post also received 2,830 comments in the same time span.

"That's adorable. Thanks for sharing and making my day brighter," one fan wrote.

"This look sums up 2020," another follower joked.

"This girl is amazing, so beautiful and so funny" a third fan remarked.

Her latest post wasn't the first time Alexandra has delighted her audience with a video clip. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a clip showing off her flexibility and devotion to her yoga practice as she flaunted her toned physique in an athletic ensemble.

