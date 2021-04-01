Alexandra Daddario Has Pants Around Her Ankles In Hilarious Instagram Video

Actress Alexandra Daddario thrilled her 19.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a short video clip that captured a silly moment when she was shopping. She tagged fellow actress Maddie Hasson in the caption, as she was Alexandra's partner in crime for the shopping expedition.
The clip was taken in some type of modern-looking store, and Alexandra started out in a fitting room with plain white walls. She emerged from the room, posing near a rack filled with a few pieces of clothing, including a tie-dye print T-Shirt in lavender and white hues.