Judge Orders Halt On Lil Nas X Satan Shoes After Nike Lawsuit

Lil Nas X stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Rich Fury
Entertainment
Tyler MacDonald

A judge put a stop to the sale of Lil Nas X’s Satan shoes after Nike filed a lawsuit against design company MSCHF Product Studio, TMZ reported.

The decision came Thursday after Nike filed a restraining order against MSCHF and will temporarily prevent the company from shipping the shoes.

According to TMZ, these kinds of judgments typically signal that there's a high probability the plaintiff will win the case during a full hearing.

Still, the restraining order is temporary, and there is still a chance that MSCHF could win the case.

The Shoes Are Meant For Artistic Collection

According to MSCHF, the Lil Nas X Satan shoes are not the average shoe. Per The Hollywood Reporter, MSCHF compared the product to the limited-edition Jesus Shoes and claimed they would be displayed for artistic purposes in museums and other locations.

In response, Nike suggested the possibility of including the Jesus Shoes in the claim and argued that some people are boycotting the company due to the Satan shoes.

"We have submitted numerous evidence that some consumers are saying they will never buy Nike shoes ever again," Nike's attorney said.

Some Of The Shoes Have Already Shipped 

Lil Nas X holds two awards.
Gettyimages | Amanda Edwards

Amid the controversy, MSCHF claimed that some of the Satan shoes have already been shipped. In addition, Nike believes that MSCHF might have shipped some of the shoes after the lawsuit was filed.

"Nike responds that MSCHF is trying to build a brand, that the shoes are being sold on the secondary market, and that celebrities like Miley Cyrus have gotten involved," The Hollywood Reporter claimed. 

"Nike also suspects that some of the shoes may have been shipped after the lawsuit was filed."

 

The Shoes Generated A Great Deal Of Controversy

The restraining order comes after Lil Nas X's Satan shoes sparked a wave of controversy. Per Rolling Stone, the shoes are a modification of Nike's Air Max 97 shoes and feature pentagrams, the number 666, and human blood.

Per The Hill, Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem pushed back on the shoes after evangelical pastor Mark Burns called them "evil."

"Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's ‘exclusive.’ But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.”

The shoes are priced at $1,016, and MSCHF allegedly has no plans to make more of the collective shoes following the initial 666 pairs.

The Shoes Coincided With Lil Nas X's Controversial Music Video

The Satan shoes coincided with the release of Lil Nas X's controversial music video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." As reported by Breitbart, the video depicts the rapper giving Satan a lap dance after using a stripper pole to enter Hell.

Per TIME, Lil Nas X said the video was meant to spark a conversation of the widespread repression experienced by LGBTQ youth, especially in Christian spaces.

The rapper said that he wanted to help children experiencing these feelings know they are accepted and "don't have to hate themselves."

