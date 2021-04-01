Judge Orders Halt On Lil Nas X Satan Shoes After Nike Lawsuit

A judge put a stop to the sale of Lil Nas X’s Satan shoes after Nike filed a lawsuit against design company MSCHF Product Studio, TMZ reported.

The decision came Thursday after Nike filed a restraining order against MSCHF and will temporarily prevent the company from shipping the shoes.

According to TMZ, these kinds of judgments typically signal that there's a high probability the plaintiff will win the case during a full hearing.

Still, the restraining order is temporary, and there is still a chance that MSCHF could win the case.