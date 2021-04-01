Kindly Myers Gets Behind The Wheel In Lingerie: 'Wanna Take Me For A Ride?'

Kindly Myers got behind the wheel in nothing but lingerie in a steamy new photo posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 31. The sizzling blonde may have been scantily clad, but that didn't seem to stop her from wanting to hit the road.

The Playboy bombshell captioned the snapshot in her usual cheeky style.

"Wanna take me for a ride?"

Unsurprisingly, the flirty offer initiated a frenzied response from her numerous fans, as well as a slew of fellow models.

"On my way," Kayla Moody commented on the post, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

"Omgggg yesssss please," said Rianna Conner Carpenter, who uses the moniker The Combat Barbie on Instagram.