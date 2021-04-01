Trending Stories
Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Reveals Massive Amazon Deal In Sheer Dress

Celebrity Kids

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Pool Towel With Birthday Hat

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Delights With Tattoos In Skintight Tank

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Tight Skirt 'Live' Return Sparks Complaints

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Flaunts Massive Cupping Marks In Skimpy Bra

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Teases Bare Chest In Sheer Corset Full Of Flowers

Kindly Myers Gets Behind The Wheel In Lingerie: 'Wanna Take Me For A Ride?'

Kindly Myers snaps a flirty selfie in the car.
Instagram | Kindly Myers
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kindly Myers got behind the wheel in nothing but lingerie in a steamy new photo posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 31. The sizzling blonde may have been scantily clad, but that didn't seem to stop her from wanting to hit the road. 

The Playboy bombshell captioned the snapshot in her usual cheeky style.

"Wanna take me for a ride?"

Unsurprisingly, the flirty offer initiated a frenzied response from her numerous fans, as well as a slew of fellow models.

"On my way," Kayla Moody commented on the post, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

"Omgggg yesssss please," said Rianna Conner Carpenter, who uses the moniker The Combat Barbie on Instagram. 

Going For A Ride

Kindly looked like a total smokeshow as she casually rested her arm on the wheel. She faced the camera but wasn't looking at the lens. Instead, she gazed longingly into the distance, displaying her voluminous lashes as she did so. Her lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression, giving her more sex appeal.

The half-body pic captured enough of her toned body to remind fans that this Tennessee beauty boasts a phenomenal figure. Kindly sat up in the driver's seat, turning her midriff toward the photographer to show off her chiseled abs.  

Lingerie Beauty

The gorgeous blonde flaunted more than her washboard stomach. She rocked a tiny balconette bra whose scarcity of fabric and sexy push-up effect turned her ample cleavage into a focal point. The low-cut number was made out of semi-sheer lace and sported a scalloped fringed trim that called even more attention to her buxom curves. 

On her lower half she wore sheer mesh bottoms that exposed her tummy. Also of note was their incredible high cut, which gave fans a peek at her hip and thigh.

Looking Like A Million Bucks

Kindly's provocative lingerie was a bright-yellow color that looked flattering against her tanned skin. The stunner kept her accessories simple, only sporting a discrete cross necklace that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her hair down for the shoot and posed with a hand raised to her head, flashing a glimpse of a stone-encrusted ring.

Her long tresses framed her face, accentuating her beautiful features. They spilled over her shoulders, grazing the sides of her bosom as they fell down to her waist.

Fans Go Crazy

The captivating snap was taken by photographer Joshua Paull, who often collaborates with the model. Kindly made sure to tag the artist's Instagram account both in the picture as well as in the caption of the post. 

She also tagged her secondary Instagram account, where she usually shares behind-the-scenes snaps from her photoshoots.

The upload caused a stir with her followers, who showed their appreciation by double-tapping the post more than 30,200 times. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave her nearly 700 messages.

"Wow sis! Looking extra beautiful," penned Dana Hamm.

"I know a Josh photo when I see one!!" chimed in Diana Vazquez.  

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell Says Joe Biden Is A 'First-Rate Person,' Vows To Fight His Administration

April 1, 2021

Anthony Fauci Pushes Back On CDC's 'Impending Doom' Wording On Coronavirus

April 1, 2021

Roger Stone Says Matt Gaetz Is The Victim Of An 'Extortion Play'

April 1, 2021

Alexa Collins Poses Flirtatiously In A Sexy Black Tank

April 1, 2021

Judge Orders Halt On Lil Nas X Satan Shoes After Nike Lawsuit

April 1, 2021

Alexandra Daddario Has Pants Around Her Ankles In Hilarious Instagram Video

April 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.