Gymnast Nastia Liukin's Pantless Thigh Gap Offers Sweet Dreams

Nastia Liukin close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is sending out "sweet dreams" while flaunting her massive thigh gap. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist, fresh from announcing a new celery-based addition to her skincare line, was all body and gorgeous good looks for her 1 million Instagram followers this week, with photos coming as part of a giant Q&A seeing the 2008 all-around champion open up. Nastia, who showcased childhood splits photos and listed her favorite swimwear brands, also included some high-end glam. Check it out below.

Tonight's A Wrap

Scroll for the photo. It came towards the end of a massive batch of images as the Russian-born star took the time to answer fan questions. Nastia clapped back at getting asked if she's "still" flexible following retiring aged just 22 in 2012, with the photo likely coming as part of the blonde's recent California travels.

The snap showed Nastia amid rocky desert hills and blue skies as she posed looking downwards in a ruffly red, pantless, and bright bodysuit, one that came stylishly accessorized by a feather-effect and ruffled matching duster. 

See The Photo Below!

Nastia Liukin poolside in shorts
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Smiling and highlighting her killer thigh gap, Nastia sent out the Gold Medal legs and a softer message - the star who has fired back over her "gross skinny chicken legs" this year wrote: "K that's all for tonight...sweet dreams."

The image comes as Nastia makes headlines for scoring a massive career win by expanding her beauty brand from its $55 Celery Green Cream to the yet-to-launch Instant Glow Celery Mask. Both retail via Volition, with Nastia last night doing an IG Live to promote the latest drop.

Scroll For Her Celery Bikini Bottoms!

Nastia Liukin in red outdoors
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Liukin announced the news yesterday by posting a gorgeous, grinning, and outdoor bikini shot, one seeing her in skimpy mint-green swimwear and a matching sheer shirt as she told fans:

"We’ve harnessed the power of celery again to formulate an exfoliating, brightening, and pore minimizing mask that is perfect for weekly use on tired, dull skin. Use it to get glowing skin, INSTANTLY!!"

A "my face" reaction caption was even used as Nastia excitedly broke the news. Keep scrolling for more photos.

Not Just Gymnastics

Nastia, this year fronting Facebook App and homeware brand Pottery Barn, is continuing to enjoy success despite having quit the beam nearly ten years ago. 

"Gymnastics helped me in a lot of way," she told Forbes in 2019, adding: "I've had to shift my thinking and my mentality so much because I'm so used to operating and working in a certain way. I'll be 30 next month, so I've been done for quite a bit of time now." Liukin was also in the news in February for hosting the 12th annual Nastia Cup.

