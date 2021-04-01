Gymnast Nastia Liukin's Pantless Thigh Gap Offers Sweet Dreams

Scroll for the photo. It came towards the end of a massive batch of images as the Russian-born star took the time to answer fan questions. Nastia clapped back at getting asked if she's "still" flexible following retiring aged just 22 in 2012, with the photo likely coming as part of the blonde's recent California travels.

The snap showed Nastia amid rocky desert hills and blue skies as she posed looking downwards in a ruffly red, pantless, and bright bodysuit, one that came stylishly accessorized by a feather-effect and ruffled matching duster.