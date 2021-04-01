Trending Stories
Jessica Simpson Offers Sweet Smells In Plunging Tight Top

Jessica Simpson close up
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is expanding her empire, one sweet smell at a time. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and Open Book author might be fronting media outlets for releasing her new Amazon Original Stories essay Take the Lead, but the blonde bombshell has not abandoned what may be her biggest earner. Jessica Simpson Style, which turned $1 billion in 2015 sales, is going stronger than ever, with the popular clothing label now retailing everything from homeware and bed linens, to a brand new self-care collection. And more. 

'Fiend' Makes Waves

Jessica Simpson seated pantless
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one that came as promo for the Dukes of Hazzard star's latest Fiend fragrance. Jessica, whose brand already sells makeup, is now tapping into a new fragrance, one she admitted was inspired by sexy husband Eric Johnson.

The photo showed Jessica posing confidently after appearing on the Home Shopping Channel. The mom of three, highlighting the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019, was all killer curves and tiny waist, posing in wide-leg black flare pants, plus a super-tight, plunging, and hot pink top.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

Sending out her gorgeous good looks and flashing her pearly whites, Jessica held a cute bottle of her fragrance, smiling with her hair down and offering a giant cleavage flash in her peplum-effect and feminine top. A table and high stools behind the star also came with "Jessica Simpson" written in sparkly lights on a wall.

"FIEND represents the craving I have for my hot hubby @ericjohnsonalrighhhht. 💚 Thank you @hsn and @amymorrisonhsn for having my mom @tinasimpsonoffical and I on to share our newest fragrance FIEND," the caption opened.

See Her 100-Pound Weight Loss!

Every inch the perfect brand spokesperson, Jessica added: "We are passionate about enhancing everyone’s inner goddess and with this aroma, you can exude your unique and true beauty with confidence." 

Keep scrolling for her 100-pound drop!

Jessica's brand, now seeing 8-year-old daughter Maxwell designing bed linens, has not run out of innovative promo ideas amid the pandemic. Jessica has slurped spaghetti in high heels, she's whipped up cake batter on the floor, and she's even slipped back into her famous Daisy Dukes from a field. See her weight loss below!

Dropping 100 Pounds

Jessica Simpson poolside yoga shot
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Jessica made 2019 headlines for shedding 100 pounds in just six months after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae. Alongside walking 10,000 steps a day, Simpson followed a strict diet, one trainer Harley Pasternak outlined.

“She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top," he told Hollywood Life.

