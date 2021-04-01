Jessica Simpson Offers Sweet Smells In Plunging Tight Top

Jessica Simpson is expanding her empire, one sweet smell at a time. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and Open Book author might be fronting media outlets for releasing her new Amazon Original Stories essay Take the Lead, but the blonde bombshell has not abandoned what may be her biggest earner. Jessica Simpson Style, which turned $1 billion in 2015 sales, is going stronger than ever, with the popular clothing label now retailing everything from homeware and bed linens, to a brand new self-care collection. And more.