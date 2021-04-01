Jessica Simpson Offers Sweet Smells In Plunging Tight Top

Scroll for the photo, one that came as promo for the Dukes of Hazzard star's latest Fiend fragrance. Jessica, whose brand already sells makeup, is now tapping into a new fragrance, one she admitted was inspired by sexy husband Eric Johnson.

The photo showed Jessica posing confidently after appearing on the Home Shopping Channel. The mom of three, highlighting the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019, was all killer curves and tiny waist, posing in wide-leg black flare pants, plus a super-tight, plunging, and hot pink top.