NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Could Join Forces With Stephen Curry In Golden State If He Leaves Clippers In 2021 Free Agency

Stephen Curry guarding Kawhi Leonard
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Basketball
JB Baruelo

All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard may currently be focused on helping the Los Angeles Clippers win their first NBA championship title, but when the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over he will need to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league. Per Spotrac, Leonard has a player option on the final year of his contract that would allow him to test the free agency market in the 2021 offseason.

As of now, Leonard hasn't given any strong indication that he would be leaving the Clippers in free agency, but things could start to get complicated if they fall short of achieving their main goal this year.

Kawhi Leonard Could Leave Clippers For Warriors

Paul George praising Kawhi Leonard after a successful play
Gettyimages | Sean M. Haffey

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network created a list of teams that Leonard should strongly consider if he decides to end his stint with the Clippers after the 2020-21 NBA season. Of the three teams he mentioned, the Warriors are the most intriguing free agency destination for the "Klaw." With their goal to reclaim their throne, it would be interesting to see the Warriors getting help from the same man that led the Toronto Raptors team that ended their dynasty in 2019.

Warriors Form Another Superteam With Kawhi Leonard

If they succeed in acquiring Leonard in the 2021 free agency, the Warriors would have an opportunity to form another superteam with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the 2021-22 NBA season. Leonard offers the same skillset as Kevin Durant, the man that helped them win back-to-back NBA championship titles in 2017 and 2018.

It would still take time for Leonard to familiarize himself with Coach Steve Kerr's system, but once he meshes well with Curry, Thompson, and Green, the Warriors would undeniably return from being the team to fear in the league.

Kawhi Leonard On-Court Impact On Warriors

Leonard would be an incredible addition to the Warriors. His arrival in the Bay Area is expected to bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor. Leonard would give the Warriors a very reliable scoring option next to Curry, as well as a great rebounder, playmaker, floor-spacer, and lockdown defender.

This season, he's posting impressive numbers, averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Realistic Path To Acquire Kawhi Leonard In 2021 Free Agency

Bringing in a player like Leonard, who is expected to demand a max contract, to Golden State won't be easy for the Warriors. With the money that they owe to Curry, Thompson, and Green, the Warriors couldn't just sign Leonard as an unrestricted free agent.

The only way that the Warriors could land Leonard is by engaging in a sign-and-trade deal with the Clippers. They could use Andrew Wiggins' lucrative contract for salary-matching purposes and some of their future draft assets to sweeten the deal.

