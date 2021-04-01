NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Could Join Forces With Stephen Curry In Golden State If He Leaves Clippers In 2021 Free Agency

All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard may currently be focused on helping the Los Angeles Clippers win their first NBA championship title, but when the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over he will need to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league. Per Spotrac, Leonard has a player option on the final year of his contract that would allow him to test the free agency market in the 2021 offseason.

As of now, Leonard hasn't given any strong indication that he would be leaving the Clippers in free agency, but things could start to get complicated if they fall short of achieving their main goal this year.