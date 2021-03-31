Trending Stories
Dove Cameron Unzips Pants To Kiss March Goodbye

Dove Cameron close up
DoveCameron/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Dove Cameron is pants unzipped without visible underwear to kiss March goodbye. The 25-year-old actress and singer was back to her whimsical Instagram updates on Wednesday, posting for her 41.1 million followers and proving just why her fanbase continues to shoot up. Going edgy in a variety of shots that included springtime outdoor moments, The Descendants actress quickly upped the ante with faded black jeans worn unzipped, with the photo also showcasing the blonde's insane and rock-hard abs. Check it out below.

New Month Alert

Scroll for the photos. They come as Dove ups her music game, with the wildly-popular 2020-released "We Belong" getting an upgrade with new "LazyBaby" single. The former Disney star, who is also experiencing a rapid climb in Instagram following, posted with a photo-heavy batch of images today, ones including her straddling a motorcycle and sharing her online tea haul.

Having ordered her Jasmine Green Milk Tea and five others including Oolong Milk Tea, Dove returned with a snap of herself by greenery, saving the best until last.

See More Photos Below!

Dove Cameron unzipped jeans selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

Closing the post, one that also let fans in on Dove's text action, was a jaw-dropping abs selfie, one showing the Flawless Beauty face's head chopped off - the body made up for it. Snapping herself from her home, the actress was stripped down to a skimpy and plunging light bralette, with a classic cut pair of jeans very much worn unzipped. 

"Bye march," Dove wrote, adding: "You were too much fun." The fun has also been bringing major flexibility show-offs, with Dove making headlines for clocking over 1 million views for her floor splits. See more photos below.

Scroll For Her Splits!

Dove Cameron kitchen selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

Dove is fresh from a profile by BeatRoute, one that saw the beauty looking back on her career, one that began in her teens.

“If you’re steadfast in your goals, the universe conspires to make it happen,” she said. “I tell myself these crazy impossible things, and nine times out of 10, they come true! You just have to get out of your own way, and the molecules fill in the space you create.”  More photos after the splits!

'Happy To Be Alive'

Dove's fans have also seen her gushing with a zest for life. In January, and with a gorgeous, sun-kissed smile and closed eyes, Dove updated her Instagram, writing:

"I’m happy to be alive. it’s very intense here. i’m feeling everything all at once and i can barely contain it. it’s good !! it’s painful !! i’m writing a lot of music right now. i’m excited to share it with you, all my feelings about this."

Dove's music also comes as she gears up for her new role in Powerpuff Girls.

