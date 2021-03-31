Trending Stories
Chanel West Coast Invents Own Day With Poolside Squatting

Chanel West Coast glancing sideways
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Chanel West Coast has invented her own day and she delivered it with deep poolside squats. The 32-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star was all outdoor sweat sessions for her 3.5 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, busting out calorie-burning moves as she enjoyed the L.A. sushine, with a mention of her name also made. Chanel, who made 2020 headlines for dropping surprise single "West Coast Christmas," was today making it West Coast Wednesday. It was tight spandex, matching fits, and the MTV face looking mighty fine.

Workout Queen Back

Chanel West Coast in bedroom spandex
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Chanel, who launched a YouTube fitness channel in 2020, has been making 2021 headlines for revealing she's gotten skinny - March showed baggy spandex as the "No Plans" rapper worked out in her home garage.

Wearing clothes that fitted her, Chanel updated her stories today with a major workout. She was on a wooden deck by her pool and looking cute in multi-toned and patterned lilac leggings and a matching sports bra, also wearing white-soled sneakers as she held two heavy dumbbells.

See The Video Below!

Re-posting from her trusty trainer, Chanel kept it "West Coast Wednesday" in her caption, also showing off a variety of moves including resistance arm work as she squatted with both legs squarely apart.

"I try to eat healthy but since I work out I still enjoy a large pizza by myself! But In & Out burgers and all those things, you can have those as long as you workout," Chanel told Hollywood Life in 2019, with this year bringing her showing her takeout reaction face.

Scroll For Her Swimsuit Body!

ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Chanel has been making major bikini headlines in 2021, this after her booties in a row shot was last year deleted by Instagram. Earlier this month, the star jetted out from L.A. for her first real vacation in over a year, hitting up Miami Beach for major bikini and Daisy Dukes action, although she wound up in the news for her lobster-level sunburn.

Chanel has since updated with serious designer action, going "Beverly Hills booty" in head-to-toe matching and tight Burberry. See the bikini below!

Body-Ody-Ody

Chanel West Coast outdoors in bikini
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Chanel has her workout philosophies set in stone, and it's all balance for the former Fantasy Factory face. "You need to work out! I mean a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis," she added.

Chanel continues her appearances on MTV, alongside running her newly-released merch. West Coast also continues to promote October 2020-released album "America's Sweetheart," this week bringing a poolside workout to latest "EAZY" track.

