Chanel West Coast Invents Own Day With Poolside Squatting

Chanel West Coast has invented her own day and she delivered it with deep poolside squats. The 32-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star was all outdoor sweat sessions for her 3.5 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, busting out calorie-burning moves as she enjoyed the L.A. sushine, with a mention of her name also made. Chanel, who made 2020 headlines for dropping surprise single "West Coast Christmas," was today making it West Coast Wednesday. It was tight spandex, matching fits, and the MTV face looking mighty fine.