Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden For Pushing To Raise Corporate Tax Rate

President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled his $2 trillion infrastructure plan to fix roads and bridges, invest in green technologies, eliminate lead pipes and expand broadband access.

To finance his plan, Biden would raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. The tax rate was reduced in 2017, from 35 percent to 21 percent.

According to former President Donald Trump, however, Biden's plan is disastrous and would achieve nothing but ship well-paying American jobs overseas and help the Chinese government extend its sphere of influence.