Sharon Stone Says Britney Spears Asked Her For Help

Sharon Stone wearing black halter dress and animal-print coat.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Sharon Stone revealed that Britney Spears reached out to her for help at an inopportune time. Stone, 63, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday to promote her new book, The Beauty of Living Twice. In addition to including reflections on her life before she became a Hollywood icon, the memoir chronicles Stone's struggles after suffering a brain hemorrhage in 2001. It's a story of survival, and if anyone knows about trying to regain control of her life after something happens that alters its course completely, it's 39-year-old Spears.

Spears Reached Out To Stone While She Was Suffering A Very Public Breakdown

Britney Spears waving in red dress
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer

While chatting with Stone, Clarkson mentioned an Instagram post that Spears recently shared. In it, the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker listed Stone as one of the women who have "truly inspired" her. Clarkson wanted to know whether Stone had ever met Spears before. 

The Basic Instinct star responded by revealing that Spears actually wrote her a heartbreaking letter in 2007, which is when the recording artist suffered a public breakdown and spent time in rehab. One of the big headlines at the time was about how Spears was captured on camera shaving her head at a hair salon. She was allegedly upset that her ex, Kevin Federline, had not allowed her to see their two sons. 

Stone Explains Why She Was Unable To Offer Helpful Advice

Stone described Spears' letter to her as "important" and "poignant," and she revealed that the singer was reaching out to her for help. However, Stone seemingly didn't feel like she was in a place to be offering anyone life advice.

"I was in a very difficult time of my life, and I couldn't help myself," the actress admitted. "But the truth of the matter is, we both needed help." 

Stone didn't elaborate on what she was going through when she received Spears' letter. That same year, she "won" a Razzie Award in the Worst Actress category for her role in Basic Instinct 2. According to CNN, Stone "was mocked for her poorly presented physical assets as well as her performance."

Stone Says Being A Woman In The Spotlight Is Difficult

 

The Casino star went on to speak about what it's like being a high-profile female celebrity. She suggested that women have to fight for control of their careers and finances when they obtain wealth and success.

"The true fact of it is, it's very hard to be a very successful woman and not have everyone controlling you, taking your finances, and handling you," she said.

Stone and Clarkson discussed how some female celebrities get "handled" so much that they reach a "breaking point," and Stone described Spears' experiences as "awful."

"It's very complicated to take control of your life," she added. "It's very hard to get control of your finances."

Stone Shares Advice For Spears

Spears' struggles have continued since her 2007 breakdown. She's been embroiled in a long legal battle over her father's conservatorship and recently confessed that she felt "embarrassed" after watching  Framing Britney Spears, a documentary that delves into her fight for freedom and life in the spotlight.

 In response to Spears' Instagram post deeming her an inspiration, Stone took to the comments section to praise the pop icon and to offer her the advice that she was so desperate for all those years ago. 

"Thank you . You are one of the greatest and most beloved talents this world in this present moment knows, loves and is standing behind," Stone wrote. "Choose your future; visualize your dream."

