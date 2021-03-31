Sharon Stone Says Britney Spears Asked Her For Help

Sharon Stone revealed that Britney Spears reached out to her for help at an inopportune time. Stone, 63, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday to promote her new book, The Beauty of Living Twice. In addition to including reflections on her life before she became a Hollywood icon, the memoir chronicles Stone's struggles after suffering a brain hemorrhage in 2001. It's a story of survival, and if anyone knows about trying to regain control of her life after something happens that alters its course completely, it's 39-year-old Spears.