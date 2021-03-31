Sharon Stone Says Britney Spears Asked Her For Help

While chatting with Stone, Clarkson mentioned an Instagram post that Spears recently shared. In it, the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker listed Stone as one of the women who have "truly inspired" her. Clarkson wanted to know whether Stone had ever met Spears before.

The Basic Instinct star responded by revealing that Spears actually wrote her a heartbreaking letter in 2007, which is when the recording artist suffered a public breakdown and spent time in rehab. One of the big headlines at the time was about how Spears was captured on camera shaving her head at a hair salon. She was allegedly upset that her ex, Kevin Federline, had not allowed her to see their two sons.