Voluptuous model Ashley Graham stunned her 12.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a trio of snaps in which she showcased a casual at-home look while also giving her fans a glimpse into her life as a mom.

In the first shot, she posed outdoors on a patio area with lush green grass visible to her left, and a tall hedge that appeared to be covered with lights or small white flowers in the background. The simple space allowed her ensemble to take center stage.