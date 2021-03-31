NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Celtics In 2021 Offseason

The 2021 trade deadline may have passed with Bradley Beal still an official member of the Washington Wizards, but rumors continue to circulate around him and his future in the league. No matter how many times the Wizards insist that they have no intention of trading him and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, Beal's name is expected to be consistently mentioned in various trade speculations as long as they remain as one of the worst teams in the league.

Beal is still committed to the Wizards right now but if they fail to show him a clear path to title contention, it would only be a matter of time before he follows in the footsteps of other superstars and seeks a way out of Washington.