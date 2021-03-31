Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Celtics In 2021 Offseason

Bradley Beal attacking the basket
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The 2021 trade deadline may have passed with Bradley Beal still an official member of the Washington Wizards, but rumors continue to circulate around him and his future in the league. No matter how many times the Wizards insist that they have no intention of trading him and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, Beal's name is expected to be consistently mentioned in various trade speculations as long as they remain as one of the worst teams in the league.

Beal is still committed to the Wizards right now but if they fail to show him a clear path to title contention, it would only be a matter of time before he follows in the footsteps of other superstars and seeks a way out of Washington.

Celtics Could Pursue A Deal For Bradley Beal In 2021 Offseason

Bradley Beal making plays for the Wizards
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and an additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Beal from the Wizards, including the Boston Celtics. According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Celtics are among the teams with interests in pursuing a deal for Beal in the 2021 offseason.

Even if they make Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum untouchable in trades, the Celtics could still come up with an interesting offer that can convince the Wizards to send Beal to Beantown.

Potential Trade Scenario Involving Bradley Beal & Celtics

In a recent article, Andrew Hughes of Fansided's Hardwood Houdini proposed a three-team blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Celtics to land Beal in the 2021 offseason. In the suggested trade scenario, the Celtics would get Beal, the Wizards would receive Marcus Smart, Kevin Knox, two 2021 first-round picks, a 2023 first-round pick, and the New York Knicks would obtain Kemba Walker and Davis Bertans.

If the trade becomes a reality, Hughes believes that it would help the Celtics, Wizards, and the Knicks in addressing weaknesses on their respective rosters.

Celtics Form Own 'Big Three'

Though it would cost them Walker, Smart, and future draft assets, the proposed trade deal should be a no-brainer for the Celtics. Beal would give the Celtics a legitimate superstar that allows them to create their own "Big Three" with Tatum and Brown in the 2021-22 NBA season.

In the years he spent with the likes of John Wall and Russell Westbrook in Washington, Beal has learned how to excel in an off-ball capacity, making him the ideal third fiddle alongside ball-dominant players like Tatum and Brown in Boston.

Why Wizards & Knicks Would Make The Trade

For the Wizards, trading Beal means that they are finally ready to take a different route. The hypothetical three-team trade would enable them to acquire a young and promising talent in Knox and multiple future draft assets that would help them to speed up the rebuilding process in the post-Beal era.

Meanwhile, as a reward for helping the Celtics and the Wizards facilitate the blockbuster deal, the Knicks would be adding two quality veterans that would make them more competitive in the Eastern Conference. Walker would give the Knicks a major upgrade at the starting point guard position, while Bertans would provide them with a starting-caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

