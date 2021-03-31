Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Flaunts Massive Cupping Marks In Skimpy Bra

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Reveals Massive Amazon Deal In Sheer Dress

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Delights With Tattoos In Skintight Tank

Celebrity Kids

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Pool Towel With Birthday Hat

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Teases Bare Chest In Sheer Corset Full Of Flowers

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa's Tight Skirt 'Live' Return Sparks Complaints

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Unbuttoned With Post-Shower Secret

Nastia Liukin close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is fresh out the shower, unbuttoned in Daisy Dukes, and revealing a secret. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist, fresh from a massive California trip, was back in her Dallas, TX bathroom on Tuesday, also slipping back into her influencer shoes as she posted for her 1 million Instagram followers. Talking hair and showing off her Gold Medal bodyin the process, the 2008 all-around champion ensured her top-up cash keeps flowing, with the stunning stories also reminding fans Nastia needs no flourishes. 

Not Her First Promo

Nastia Liukin in a bubble bath
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the action. Nastia, who last year made headlines for extending both legs in a bubble bath to promote Olay skincare, was here shouting out another beauty brand. This time, it was Australian haircare company Bondi Boost, with the blonde seen looking pared-down from her marbled bathroom as she walked fans through her routine.

Saying she gets "tons of DMS," Nastia revealed the "number 1 questions that a lot of you asked" is about her hair. Nastia then dished on her products and tools.

See The Video Below!

Saying "I just finished a workout" and admitting she'd "hopped in the shower," Nastia added: "I wanted to share with you guys the shampoo and conditioner that I've been using." Liukin, who has ditched her extensions for a choppy, beachy-waved do for summer, said she was "trying to grow out my hair."

"I love @bondiboost," she wrote, adding that the hair growth-promoting product is one she's just started using. Nastia, who was in shredded and tiny denim Daisy Dukes, looked to die for in a simple, white, and unbuttoned white shirt.

See Her Bikini Shower!

Nastia Liukin in bathroom shirt
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Nastia, who said she has been using Bondi Boost "every single day," didn't just earn herself cash from the stories. The star is fresh from a full-blown Instagram post shouting out the brand, one seeing her enjoying a bikini shower in a buttercup-yellow two-piece.

"A very special shout out to the @BondiBoost Hair Growth Range that is quite literally changing my hair for the better every day. Their products are made with natural and organic stimulating ingredients," Nastia wrote. See the bikini shower below!

Stuns In Buttercup-Yellow Bikini

Nastia's post, now seeing fire emoji fill the comments section, adds to her portfolio of influencer ones, with the beauty blogger this year also fronting Facebook App - she admitted to being part of a Facebook group called 50 Shades of Pink.

Nastia was just 22 when she retired from professional gymnastics back in 2012. Four years later, the star revealed gaining 10-20 pounds after retiring and feeling "lost" in regular gyms. Nastia was raised by two Olympic gymnast parents, leaving her Russian birthplace for the U.S. as a child. 

Latest Headlines

Ashley Graham Slays In A Chic Look & Gives Fans A Glimpse At Mom Life

March 31, 2021

Cindy Prado Stuns In A Lacy Black Lingerie Set

March 31, 2021

Britney Spears Blasts Documentary In 2 A.M. Shorts Dance

March 31, 2021

Iggy Azalea All Juice With Bikini Baby Waist

March 31, 2021

Alexa Dellanos Is Wet & Sultry In 'Night Cap' Pool Snap

March 31, 2021

Abby Dowse All 'Eye Contact' In All-Fours Pose With Tulle Lingerie

March 31, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.