Iggy Azalea All Juice With Bikini Baby Waist

Iggy Azalea is showing off her Juicy and her bikini "baby waist." The 30-year-old rapper and new mom is inching towards one year since the April 2020 arrival of son Onyx, with Tuesday night bringing jaw-dropping bikini snaps as the "Fancy" rapper updated her Instagram. Posting for her 14.4 million followers, Iggy shouted out one of the 2000s' biggest comeback brands, also highlighting just how much she's snapped back since giving birth. Iggy's photos were stretchy swimwear central, with the Aussie bombshell winding up as Little Miss Popular in the comments.