Iggy Azalea All Juice With Bikini Baby Waist

Scroll for the photos. They come as Iggy makes headlines for joking just about bouncing back. She's fresh from a tweet reading: "Had a baby bounced back like I'm 23."

Showing she puts her money where her mouth is, the "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" rapper updated with multiple shots, all showing her photographed against a white wall and flaunting her insane bikini body in the tiniest of high-waisted white two-pieces, one from Juicy Couture and with the brand's logo all over it in black.