After recovering from their injuries, the Nine Red Scabbards decided to immediately return to the battlefield. While Ashura Doji chose to deal with the fake Kozuki Oden created by Kanjuro and Inuarashi was engaged in a one-on-one fight with Beast Pirates All-Star Jack the Drought, Kinemon, Denjiro, Nekomamushi, Kiku, Izo, Kawamatsu, and Raizo went on a mission to find Kozuki Momonosuke.

However, it isn't Momonosuke that they would find in One Piece Chapter 1009, but Shogun Orochi. Upon meeting him, the remaining members of the Nine Red Scabbards would be left with no choice but to face the evil shogun of the Land of Wano. Luckily, despite transforming into his Yamato no Orochi form, the spoilers revealed that the Red Scabbards would still succeed to take down Shogun Orochi.