NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Would Explore Trading Karl-Anthony Towns & D'Angelo Russell In 2021 Offseason

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for D'Angelo Russell last year with the hope that pairing him with Karl-Anthony Towns would strengthen their chances of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Since they entered the league in 2015, Towns and Russell have been dreaming of playing together in one team.

Unfortunately, joining forces in Minnesota doesn't seem to be a good idea for the two former lottery picks. Despite having the young superstar duo, nothing has changed with the Timberwolves and as of now, they remain as one of the worst teams in the Western Conference