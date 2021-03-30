Demi Rose Blossoms In Sheer Flower Corset

Demi Rose has fresh flowers sticking out her see-through corset and she's dropping mad captions to match. The 26-year-old model, fresh from celebrating her birthday, was all goddess and flowers on Monday, with a jaw-dropping curve show-off coming classy and definitely floral. Demi, who celebrated 26 years around the "sun" over the weekend, was back to shouting out the brand she's fronted since October 2020, with the Pretty Little Thing ambassador's post name-dropping the affordable clothing label. You'd never know it was cheap stuff, though.