Trending Stories
Celebrity Kids

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Pool Towel With Birthday Hat

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Reveals Massive Amazon Deal In Sheer Dress

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Turns 26 In Only Birthday Shorts

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Bends Over In Bikini For Husband Appreciation

Celebrities

Iggy Azalea Strips Down For Skimpy Hairbrush Surprise

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics' Offers For Nikola Vucevic & Aaron Gordon Revealed

Demi Rose Blossoms In Sheer Flower Corset

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose has fresh flowers sticking out her see-through corset and she's dropping mad captions to match. The 26-year-old model, fresh from celebrating her birthday, was all goddess and flowers on Monday, with a jaw-dropping curve show-off coming classy and definitely floral. Demi, who celebrated 26 years around the "sun" over the weekend, was back to shouting out the brand she's fronted since October 2020, with the Pretty Little Thing ambassador's post name-dropping the affordable clothing label. You'd never know it was cheap stuff, though.

Flower Power

Demi Rose on grass in a dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Demi wears flowers in her hair for a massive back-yard birthday bash at her Ibiza, Spain home, one set to bring the model's first summer out in the Mediterranean following her July 2020 decision to quit the U.K. for good.

Taking fans prisoner today with her smoldering good looks and tiny, 24-inch waist, Demi updated her Instagram with two studio-shot photos, both showing the bikini bombshell ditching her swimwear for a sleek corset look, one coming with a decorative bouquet popping right out of it.

See The Corset Below!

With wispy hair, parted lips, and a girly feel that kept provocation out of it, Demi posed in a strapless and mesh tight corset, one that came sheer but hid the star's famous cleavage as gorgeous flowers had been stuffed down the front.

The second photo showed more of the hips and curves, with Demi seen looking down at the flowers. "When you plant a seed of love, it is you that blossoms," Demi wrote, also tagging Pretty Little Thing and her photographer. See her fully topless below after the gallery - you can swipe for the second snap.

Scroll For Her Fully Topless!

Demi's post, snagging her over 220,000 likes in a day, follows ones that likewise been shouting out Pretty Little Thing, from the headline-making banana and undies snap to one seeing the gorgeous star give a nod to her British heritage with a braless "English Breakfast Tea" post.

"During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me," Demi reflected on her decision to leave London as she spoke to ES in September 2020. See her topless below!

Owning Her Life

Demi Rose topless with towels
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi, who speaks Spanish and has been showing off her "Ibiza Magic Island" home via her adored geo-tag, added: 

"I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modelling work."

Demi now boasts her own edit with Pretty Little Thing, a brand also fronted by U.S. stars including Larsa Pippen and Jordyn Woods.

Latest Headlines

Alexandra Daddario Bends Over For Skintight Spandex 'Ritual'

March 31, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Unzipped For Taco Tuesday

March 30, 2021

Derek Chauvin Murdered George Floyd 'For A Reason' Linked To Nightclub, Former Congressional Candidate Suggests

March 30, 2021

Salma Hayek Delights With Tattoos In Skintight Tank

March 30, 2021

Tina Louise Tugs On Her Bikini Bottoms In Pre-Vacay Snap

March 30, 2021

Anastasiya Kvitko Looks Fierce In Leather Harness & Fishnets

March 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.