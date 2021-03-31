Tyra Banks' 'Dancing With The Stars' Return Causes Backlash

Many of the responses to Tyra's IG post were positive, with scores of her 6.7 million followers letting her know how happy they are that she's coming back to the ballroom.

"Sooo excited!! Can’t wait!!" wrote one Instagrammer.

"I'm so excited for another season! You're gonna slay as always Ty Ty!" commented another fan.

However, some Dancing with the Stars fans on Twitter weren't so kind.

"Guess I'm officially not watching Dancing with the Stars ever again. Did they not get how horrible Tyra Banks was. Yet bring her back for another season," wrote one unhappy viewer.

"Honestly, I only watched during pandemic times to bleach my brain with mindless sparkly flotsam, but Tyra Banks was just too much to endure," read another tweet.

There were even fans who have nothing personal against Tyra who don't want to see her on the show again.

"OMG! Just heard Tyra is back. NO! I have been a fan since the beginning & could barely get thru last season with Tyra. I like her fine but NOT FOR THIS SHOW! Only way I could get thru was to dvr it & fast forward thru her! I will not watch anymore. Too bad. You killed a great show," tweeted another upset netizen.