Savannah Chrisley Unzipped For Taco Tuesday

Savannah Chrisley is celebrating Taco Tuesday at a Nashville dining joint and going unzipped for her lunch outing. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star, known for exploring her city's high-end restaurants, took herself out for a well-earned lunch today, with the blonde's 2.2 million Instagram followers getting invited along for the ride. Savannah, who has been working non-stop to promote her December 2020-launched SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line, seemed to be enjoying her well-merited time off. See her terrace photo below.