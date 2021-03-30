Trending Stories
Savannah Chrisley Unzipped For Taco Tuesday

Savannah Chrisley smiles close up
SavannahChrisley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is celebrating Taco Tuesday at a Nashville dining joint and going unzipped for her lunch outing. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star, known for exploring her city's high-end restaurants, took herself out for a well-earned lunch today, with the blonde's 2.2 million Instagram followers getting invited along for the ride. Savannah, who has been working non-stop to promote her December 2020-launched SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line, seemed to be enjoying her well-merited time off. See her terrace photo below.

Ladies Who Lunch

Savannah Chrisley smiles in tight tank
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the action. Savannah, who had gone with a jumpsuit, was braving an outfit that's made headlines this year - it hasn't been too long since the reality star admitted her jumpsuit "split" down the middle for a crotch wardrobe malfunction.

With no malfunction and looking flawless in edgy tie-dye and washed denim, Savannah updated with a photo of her swanky lunch table as she dined outdoors, with fans seeing the Lip Kit entrepreneur reposting from a friend and at Nashville taco spot Nada.

See Her Unzipped Below!

Savannah's friend had written: "I don't know when I became the person that's always on time. Just over here starving waiting on @savannahchrisley."

Savannah may have been late, but she didn't disappoint. Quick to follow was a stunning selfie of the choppy-haired star all in her elasticated waist jumpsuit and going unzipped at the top as she gazed downwards with a slight smile amid potted greenery. Savannah didn't share what she ate, but fans know she does with all those quarantine home baking videos.

Scroll For Her Topless Shot!

Savannah Chrisley in denim outdoors
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah is fresh from a gorgeous and tasteful topless photo, one reminding fans to take their time in life and slow it right down. The daughter to 51-year-old Todd Chrisley updated her Instagram two days ago, posing all bronzed skin and lowered gaze, writing:

"If you happen to find yourself in a rough phase of life, DON’T rush the process! Don’t take shortcuts, because you’ll miss what it means to grow through what you go through ❤️."

Scroll for more photos after the topless shot!

 

Makeup Line Sells Out

Savannah Chrisley smiles in a dress
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah, following in the footsteps of reality queens-turned-makeup moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, is enjoying immense success with her SASSY line. The $22 Full Face Palette, which accompanies $14 Eye Kits and $12 Lip Kits, is solidly sold out, with Savannah even teasing that she might branch out into fragrance. 

Savannah promised her brand would launch by Christmas 2020, which it did, with the star also outlining that an attractive price point was a crucial part of her business plan.

