NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal 'More Realistic Target' For Heat Than Kawhi Leonard, Per 'The Ringer'

Regardless of the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Miami Heat are expected to continue their pursuit of a legitimate superstar in the 2021 offseason. They may have acquired Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets before the 2021 trade deadline, but he's clearly not the player that would put them in the same conversation as other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Though Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is highly unlikely to become available, there are still some big names that the Heat could pursue in the 2021 offseason.