Kara Del Toro Worships The Sun By Spreading Out Poolside

Kara Del Toro rocks a white strapless dress with fur trim.
Gettyimages | Dana Pleasant
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

In her latest steamy Instagram share, Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.6 million followers as she stretched out poolside.

The concrete beneath her was a pale gray hue that allowed the colors of her swimwear, as well as her bronzed skin, to stand out. The pool to her right was filled with pristine water that looked almost crystal clear, adding to the paradise vibe of the shot.

She also had a few products from the brand Bali Body on the ground nearby, a label she has featured on her Instagram page before.

Glowing Goddess

Kara made sure to tag Bali Body's own page in the picture, as well as in the caption, in case her fans were after her glowing tan. The company creates self-tanning products, sunscreen and more.

She flaunted her flawless figure in a white matching set crafted from ribbed fabric. The top featured a scooped neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage, as well as a column of snap buttons that extended from the neckline to the hem. The top two were undone, showing off a bit of extra skin.

Sun-Soaked

Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms bare, and she raised both arms above her head, resting the top of her hands on the stone surface while turning her palms toward the sky.

The top was knotted just below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display. 

She paired the revealing garment with matching bottoms that had a simple silhouette. They dipped low in the front and stretched slightly above her hips, elongating her incredible legs, which extended out of the frame.

Dangerous Curves

Kara also added a few accessories to finish off her look, including a pair of hoop earrings as well as a chain necklace that wrapped around her neck.

Her long locks were splayed out across the surface beneath her in glossy curls. She had her eyes closed as she soaked in the sunshine, which illuminated her glowing skin.

Kara's plump lips were parted and a serene expression was painted across her breathtaking features as she posed for the stunning shot, which had her fans racing to hit the like button. 

Poolside Hottie

The post received over 17,600 likes within 19 hours of going live, as well as 165 comments from her audience.

"Love this bikini on you," one fan wrote.

"I often feel that there's two levels... Kara and then everyone else," another follower chimed in.

"Such a vibe," a third fan remarked, loving the steamy update.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara took to Instagram to spill her secrets, encouraging her fans to ask anything they wanted with the guarantee of an answer.

