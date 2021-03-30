Kara Del Toro Worships The Sun By Spreading Out Poolside

In her latest steamy Instagram share, Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.6 million followers as she stretched out poolside.

The concrete beneath her was a pale gray hue that allowed the colors of her swimwear, as well as her bronzed skin, to stand out. The pool to her right was filled with pristine water that looked almost crystal clear, adding to the paradise vibe of the shot.

She also had a few products from the brand Bali Body on the ground nearby, a label she has featured on her Instagram page before.