Britney Spears Deemed Worrisome Tugging Up Sheer Shirt

Britney Spears close up
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears has sparked immense concern by tugging up her see-through shirt in a video referring to herself as a "vampire." The 39-year-old princess of pop, known for her whimsical and off-beat Instagram updates, was all hip -waying and hair-whipping last night, posting for her 29 million Instagram followers and in a look she wore last week to usher in a "RED" era. Britney, presumed to have "RED" as her latest photography project, now sees her followers at a loss for words over the Monday evening video. See why below.

Vampire Energy

Scroll for the video. If you don't live inside Britney's Instagram, it's been a sheer, vintage-style black shirt, matching booty shorts, and pantyhose for the past seven days as the singer shows off a new look - last night continued it.

Britney, seen in her chic and see-through shirt, flashed her green-blue bra as she posed by a plain white wall, with the "Circus" hit-maker seen gazing deep into the camera as lyrical music played. There wasn't much expression on the blonde's face as she delivered her famous body and a caption.

See The Video Below!

Britney Spears in sheer shirt indoors
BritneySpears/Instagram

Britney was seen using both hands to tug up her elegant blouse, then writing: "I'm an extremely wicked looking vampire. But really that's the whole point!!!"

The video, which follows a similar one where Britney spoke of wearing less makeup than usual, has brought in a massive response, and it looks like #FreeBritney is back to worrying about the star. "This scares me," a fan wrote, with over 1,400 others agreeing.

"BRITNEY ARE YOU OKAY," a hugely popular comment read. See more photos after the video.

#FreeBritney Amid Legal Battles

Britney had posted a similar video just under a week ago, one that saw her write: "No lipstick 👄 … blush … or foundation cause I was in a rush 🏃🏼‍♀️… but you get the idea 😂🤷🏼‍♀️🌹 !!!!! RED 🌶 !!!!!"

The posts come as the singer continues to battle 68-year-old father Jamie Spears in her conservatorship case, now dating back to 2008. Britney has not had control of her finances or many other aspects of her life in over 12 years, with the latest seeing her file a fresh big to free herself from her father's grip.

Scroll for her killer abs!

'Happiest' She's Ever Been

Britney Spears smiles in a crop top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Spears continues to clap back at suggestions that she is unstable or unsafe. In November 2020, the star actually claimed she was at her "happiest," with a video shutting down the haters.

"Hi, so I know that there have been a lot of comments, and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me," she began, adding: "But I just want to let you guys know that I am fine. I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life."

