Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer thrilled her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling trio of snaps in which she rocked a flirty pink lingerie set.

The steamy ensemble was from the brand Lounge Underwear, whose own Instagram page she tagged in the caption of the post as well as in the first image. She also mentioned in the caption that the company was celebrating its 5th birthday and directed her fans to a sale that they could check out.