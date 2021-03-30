NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Could Leave Paul George For Jimmy Butler If Clippers 'Implode Again' In 2021 Playoffs

Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard is expected to test the free agency market once again after the 2020-21 NBA season. Per Spotrac, Leonard has a player option on his contract that would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason. As of now, Leonard is focused on helping the Clippers win their first NBA championship title this year.

The Clippers may have entered the season as one of the favorites to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but their road to championship won't be easy, especially with the emergence of powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, and the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference.