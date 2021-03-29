Trending Stories
Chanel West Coast Suns Her Buns With Poolside Squatting

Chanel West Coast close up
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Chanel West Coast is busting out mind-blowing workout action by her L.A. pool and topping up her tan at the same time. The 32-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star, fresh from admitting she's been dropping weight during the pandemic, made Monday one very active affair for her 3.5 million Instagram followers, also reminding fans of latest "EAZY" track. Chanel, who manages to weave the names of her singles into nearly every update, was shouting out her 2020-released "America's Sweetheart" album, but it was body-ody-ody as the camera took in the muscle.

Body Didn't Build Itself

Chanel West Coast in swimsuit on yacht
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Chanel, calling herself "skinny" this month as she revealed baggy spandex during a home garage workout, was still burning calories today. A video showed the MTV face at her luxurious L.A. pad and on her poolside deck while in the tightest and tiniest of hot pink booty shorts, ones that came paired with a likewise clingy sports bra in black.

All resistance bands, mat, sneakers, and doing everything from deep and meticulous squats to arm work, Chanel showed 'em how it's done - "EAZY" style.

See Her Buns Of Steel!

Managing to top up her tan while working out, Chanel was filmed from various angles, all offering quite the view as the "No Plans" rapper added yet more muscle to her frame.

"These workouts are #Eazy enough for everyone to do! So get off ya ass today and get into it! 😁💪🏼," the rapper wrote, ensuring her latest beats were playing in the video.

Chanel, who launched a workout YouTube series in 2020 and has even busted out twerk action to Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" track, is not, however, without her cheat foods. See more photos after the video.

See Her Hiking Up Her G-String!

In 2019, Chanel opened up to Hollywood Life, admitting she only works out so she can pig out at fast-food chains. The burger lover told the media outlet:

“I try to eat healthy but since I work out I still enjoy a large pizza by myself! But In & Out burgers and all those things, you can have those as long as you workout." West Coast, also admitting she has "high hips," received no complaints in the comments section today, though. Scroll for her hiking up her V-Day undies!

Album Making Waves

Chanel continues to promote her October 2020-dropped "America's Sweetheart" album, a 19-track EP bringing pandemic-penned "No Plans," NFL-themed "40 Yard Dash," plus latest "EAZY." 

The album was actually delayed by about four years, with West Coast reflecting on the past and telling The Source:

"I was always stressing over the wrong things. It’s about focusing on art history and the music and taking your time and going with the flow.”

Chanel is also continuing on Ridiculousness, having recently forgotten that the popular MTV series is now on Season 22.

 

