Chanel West Coast Suns Her Buns With Poolside Squatting

Chanel West Coast is busting out mind-blowing workout action by her L.A. pool and topping up her tan at the same time. The 32-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star, fresh from admitting she's been dropping weight during the pandemic, made Monday one very active affair for her 3.5 million Instagram followers, also reminding fans of latest "EAZY" track. Chanel, who manages to weave the names of her singles into nearly every update, was shouting out her 2020-released "America's Sweetheart" album, but it was body-ody-ody as the camera took in the muscle.