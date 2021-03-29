Katelyn Runck Flaunts Flexibility & Does Yoga In Skintight Leggings

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest sizzling share, in which she rocked an athletic ensemble that showcased her fit figure to perfection.

The two snaps in her update were taken at a breathtaking beach, with pristine sand beneath her and gorgeous blue water stretching out from the shore to the horizon.

The sun shone down on Katelyn's physique, illuminating her bronzed skin and giving her a stunning glow as she struck a yoga pose in the sand for the first image.