Katelyn Runck Flaunts Flexibility & Does Yoga In Skintight Leggings

Katelyn Runck wears a skimpy white dress that shows off her cleavage.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest sizzling share, in which she rocked an athletic ensemble that showcased her fit figure to perfection.

The two snaps in her update were taken at a breathtaking beach, with pristine sand beneath her and gorgeous blue water stretching out from the shore to the horizon.

The sun shone down on Katelyn's physique, illuminating her bronzed skin and giving her a stunning glow as she struck a yoga pose in the sand for the first image.

Brunette Beauty

The set she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Katelyn made sure to tag the brand's own Instagram page in the caption of the post, in case her fans were interested in picking up the look for themselves.

She showcased a serious amount of cleavage in the simple sports bra, which had a scooped neckline and thin straps that extended over her shoulders. Her sculpted arms were exposed, and the garment ended just below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display as well.

Dangerous Curves

The top was a deep plum hue that looked stunning against Katelyn's brunette locks and bronzed skin.

She paired the sports bra with matching leggings that featured a wide waistband which hugged her slender waist. The fabric stretched over her toned thighs and calves, and the bottoms came all thew ay to her ankles, offering a full coverage look.

She had one foot planted in the sand and the other bent, the bottom of her foot facing upwards as she held it with her hand, extending the other arm up into the air. 

Incredible Moves

Her brunette hair was pulled back in a half-up style, which kept the silky tresses away from her face as she did yoga on the beach.

She was barefoot, and wore no accessories beyond the clip holding her hair back, and a pendant necklace that settled on her chest.

In the second image, she turned towards the camera, standing on the beach as her long locks blew gently in the wind. She hooked one thumb into the waistband of her leggings, tugging them down slightly in a sultry move.

Bombshell Figure

Her fans couldn't get enough of the update, and the post racked up 471 comments in just six hours of going live.

"You are amazing," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Fit and beautiful," another follower chimed in.

"Thank you for making my Monday Morning worth getting up for," a third fan remarked, including a trio of flame emoji in the comment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn thrilled her audience by sharing a short video clip in which she rocked another matching workout set while getting her sweat on at a gym.

