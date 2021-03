Juicy spoilers for The Young and the Restless just emerged, and this will have viewers buzzing. After years of playing the character of Faith Newman, actress Alyvia Alyn Lind is departing Y&R.

According to Deadline, the show has cast Reylynn Caster to take over as Faith. Caster will first appear on-screen in the Y&R episode slated to air on Monday, April 12.

While it's always tough to see a long-running character recast, it seems in this case, it's for a good reason.