Sommer Ray Flaunts Booty Gains In See-Through Shorts

Sommer Ray is scoring massive boot gains and getting richer at the same time. The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation, once little more than a bikini face, is now running an empire via her Sommer Ray's Shop clothing and swim line, with the pandemic not stopping business. Sommer, followed by 25.9 million on Instagram and over 10 million on TikTok, is fresh from promoting her brand's latest merch, a venture seeing the Colorado native branch into fitness equipment. Who better to promote it than this muscle machine.