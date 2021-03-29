Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears Code Red In See-Through Top

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco's Buns Get Weekend Workout Surprise

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest Welcomes New 'Live' Co-Host Without Kelly Ripa

Celebrities

Noah Cyrus Uncensored In Shirtless Crotch Shot

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Flaunts 'Arab Latina' Hair In Skimpy Swimsuit

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Rocks Daisy Dukes With Thongs On Feet

Sommer Ray Flaunts Booty Gains In See-Through Shorts

Sommer Ray close up in shower
SommerRay/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Sommer Ray is scoring massive boot gains and getting richer at the same time. The 24-year-old fitness model and social media sensation, once little more than a bikini face, is now running an empire via her Sommer Ray's Shop clothing and swim line, with the pandemic not stopping business. Sommer, followed by 25.9 million on Instagram and over 10 million on TikTok, is fresh from promoting her brand's latest merch, a venture seeing the Colorado native branch into fitness equipment. Who better to promote it than this muscle machine.

Get Her Body

Sommer Ray by a car
SommerRay/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Earlier today, Sommer updated her stories with a little Sommer Ray's Shop promo. The blonde's shot, very much focusing below the waist, opted out of showing her face, instead honing in on the famous apple bottom and built thighs.

The snap, showing Sommer's trim waist and killer legs, came with the star wearing her own resistance band around her thighs. Sommer was also going mighty skimpy in floral-print and multicolor shorts with racy, mesh, and black panels affording sheer aspects.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

All muscle and likely the envy of her fans, Sommer showed off the results of her band, then writing: "THE LATEST NO-SLIP BOOTY BANDZ."

"No more adjusting mid-workout," the caption continued. "SOMMER RAY HEVIA RESISTANCE BANDS use secure velcro attachments to keep bands from digging into your legs or rolling up your thighs. Easy workouts. Anytime. Anywhere." Fans were then encouraged to swipe up to "see more." The $34 bands currently have five-star reviews on the model's website and it's not like fans don't have that Instagram account for proof the product works.

See Her Bikini Beach Workout!

Sommer, who complained of "slacking" on the diet and exercise front in 2020, has been ramping up the workout action on the 'Gram, also promising there's more to come. 

"Alil cardiooo + a lil booty band wurk 😛 best bandz in the uniiiiiiverse, trust me, you need these in your life/workouts 💪🏼✨💛 Shop em & this fiiiit i’m wearing," Sommer wrote earlier this month in a jaw-dropping sports undies video. The star is, however, now making headlines for dropping dirt on ex Machine Gun Kelly. See the bikini workout after the video.

Claims Machine Gun Kelly Cheated

Sommer briefly dated rapper Machine Gun Kelly for three months before their April 2020 split. Dishing on a podcast recently, Ray mentioned MGK's relationship with actress Megan Fox.

"I dated Colson; never had sex with him. I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you're someone good to me," Ray stated. "Colson never passed the test," adding: 

"I don't really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox if you look at the timeline."

Latest Headlines

Jessica Simpson Reveals Massive Amazon Deal In Sheer Dress

March 29, 2021

Katelyn Runck Flaunts Flexibility & Does Yoga In Skintight Leggings

March 29, 2021

Ryan Seacrest All Smiles For Kelly Ripa's Leggy 'Live' Return

March 29, 2021

Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In Booty Shorts For ‘Sweaty Garage’ Snaps

March 29, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoiler Shocker: A Major Recast On The Horizon

March 29, 2021

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Stuns In Pool Towel With Birthday Hat

March 29, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.