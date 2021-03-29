Trending Stories
Sara Underwood Stuns In A Revealing White Jumpsuit

Sara Underwood rocks a strapless white dress.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 8.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a steamy double update in which she rocked a white jumpsuit while spending some time out in the woods.

The photos were captured in front of the breathtaking diamond-shaped cabin with triangular windows along the roof and a layer of moss making it look as though it were a part of the forest surrounding it.

Sara stood in front of a large door, illuminated from above by the small lamp positioned over the porch area.

Blond Beauty

The jumpsuit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Sara frequently wears on her page. She named the exact piece she was wearing in the caption, in addition to tagging the company's own Instagram page in the caption and first slide.

The first image was taken from a further perspective, showing off Sara's outfit from head to toe. The jumpsuit hugged her curves and showcased her figure to perfection as she posed with one hand on her slim waist and the other on the cabin.

Woman In White

The second picture was taken from a closer angle and showcased more of Sara's incredible figure.

The jumpsuit was sleeveless, leaving her slender arms exposed. The top portion consisted of little more than two thick bands of white fabric that extended from her shoulders to her waist, covering some of her ample assets while leaving a serious amount of cleavage and side boob on display.

Two thinner straps extended across her abdomen, wrapping around her and securing the top to her curvaceous figure

Sinfully Seductive

Sara wore a wide-brimmed hat atop her blond locks, which were styled in a casual, effortless look. She kept one hand on her waist and brought the other to just beneath her chin, gazing seductively at the camera while she showcased her physique.

The bottom portion of her jumpsuit had a figure-hugging silhouette, with the white fabric stretching over her shapely hips and toned thighs. She even mentioned the fit in the caption, clarifying that the garment fit her "like a dang glove."

Bombshell Curves

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 46,100 likes within 17 hours of going live.

"Absolutely beautiful," one fan wrote.

"I love that jumpsuit too! Very cute!" another follower chimed in, loving Sara's ensemble.

"Gorgeous!!" a third follower added, including a heart eyes emoji, flame emoji and more in the compliment.

The blond bombshell recently celebrated her 36th birthday, and as The Inquisitr reported, she took to Instagram the day before her birthday in order to share an absolutely gorgeous shot as well as a long, thoughtful caption.

