Hannah Palmer Serves Up Baywatch Vibes In Red Swimsuit

Hannah Palmer wears a skimpy red string bikini outside.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her latest steamy share, a picture taken out on a beach. 

She posed next to a towering tree that extended high above her. The model used the rough textured trunk as something to lean against as the camera captured her curves.

Pristine white sand was visible beneath her, and what appeared to be a turquoise outdoor seating area could be spotted in the distance. However, the background remained blurred, placing all the attention on Hannah's flawless physique.

Buxom Blond

She wore a fiery red swimsuit that had a simple yet super sexy silhouette reminiscent of Baywatch. The garment had thick straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms bare. A black zipper extended from partway down the neckline to about halfway down her torso.

Hannah also had the zipper about halfway undone. As a result, she had a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display in the look while her ample assets struggled to stay contained by the skintight one-piece swimsuit.

Babe-Watch

The sides were high-cut, stretching above her hips in a silhouette that elongated her incredible legs. Though the majority of the swimsuit was a bold red hue, there were black mesh panels on either side, which accentuated her hourglass figure to perfection and drew attention to her slender waist.

Hannah wore her blond locks styled in a side part. The silky tresses tumbled down her chest and back in soft, beachy waves that glistened in the sunlight.

Red Hot

She kept the rest of the look very simple, adding some delicate bracelets on one wrist. She rested one forearm on her slightly cocked hip and brought the other up, bracing against the tree trunk and allowing her forearm to drape elegantly over the top of her head.

She kept her gaze focused on the camera as the sun shone down on her bronzed skin, her piercing blue eyes looking absolutely stunning in the snap.

She paired the image with a simple caption, and her fans raced to hit the like button.

Golden Goddess

The post racked up 809 comments in just 16 hours of going live.

"Baywatch 2 coming out soon?" one fan wrote, loving the vibe of her ensemble.

"Hot Babe Hannah!" another chimed in, including a string of flame emoji in the compliment.

"Gorgeous," a third simply remarked.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah flaunted even more of her curvaceous figure in a lemon yellow bikini that left little to the imagination. Fans who simply can't get enough of the blond bombshell can check out her page at Unruly Agency, where she has links to additional, exclusive content.

