Before Robinson suffered another major injury, the Knicks were heavily linked to veteran center Andre Drummond, who was recently claimed by the Los Angeles Lakers on the buyout market. Unfortunately, days before Drummond was officially bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Marc Berman of the New York Post revealed that the Knicks decided to "move on" from Drummond as they were already content with the three-headed monster at center of Robinson, Noel, and Gibson.

Had they chased and successfully acquired Drummond, the Knicks would have an immediate replacement for Robinson at the starting center position.