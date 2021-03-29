NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Reveal Next Move After Successful Acquisition Of Andre Drummond

The Los Angeles Lakers may have let the 2021 trade deadline pass without making major moves but they remian aggressive on the market as they try to improve their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. After days of being linked to each other, the Lakers have finally confirmed their acquisition of veteran center Andre Drummond on the buyout market.

Drummond is expected to boost the Lakers' frontcourt and give them a third All-Star that would help James and Davis carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season.