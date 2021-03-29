Trending Stories
Noah Cyrus Uncensored In Shirtless Crotch Shot

Noah Cyrus close up
NoahCyrus/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Noah Cyrus is going uncensored and unfiltered on Instagram and in a racy camo look with no shirt. The 21-year-old singer and sister to Miley Cyrus, fresh from losing out at the Grammys this year, is nonetheless winning at every turn as her music makes waves, with the "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" singer already dropping new beats since the 2020 release of her album. Noah's weekend Instagram post was photo-heavy and edgy as she posed by a motorcycle and car, and the caption didn't hold back on the language.

Never Regular On Her Instagram

Noah Cyrus urnal selfie
NoahCyrus/nstagram

Scroll for the photo. The above one made 2019 headlines as Noah snapped herself from a urinal and threw out the attitude that 28-year-old sister Miley is well known for. Again solo and making headlines without her famous sister, Noah updated on Sunday with her stunning figure on show, going pandemic-trendy in a matching set and keeping it skimpy.

Noah, snapped at night amid vehicles, wore slouchy camo-print pants, with a tiny bralette going bikini style as criss-cross ties drew the eye.

See The Crotch Shot!

Noah, who drove fans to swipe right, wore a face mask in one mage as she lay on a bench, with others upping the ante as the "IN MY FEELS" podcast host posed with one hand near her crotch and threw out parted lips and a gorgeous complexion.

The claw-like nails and tattoos added plenty of pizzazz, with Noah then opting out of censoring her caption as she wrote:  "Remember i was there for you b-tches, when nobody cared for you b-tches 😳🤣."

Scroll For The Photo!

Noah, snagging over 10,000 likes in under five minutes, was Little Miss Popular in the comments section, with "Queen" quickly coming in - the general public isn't Noah's only fan, with 39-year-old pop princess Britney Spears recently listing her as one of the seven women who has inspired her the most. Noah was floored at the "Toxic" singer mentioning her, responding:

"MY JAW IS STILL ON THE FLOOR 😩😩😩 you’ve been so inspiring to me since i was a kid and being able to grow up with your music WAS A BLESSSSSSINGGGGG."

Swipe below for the full gallery. Scroll for more photos.

Career Shooting Up

Noah Cyrus tank top selfie
NoahCyrus/Instagram

Noah may not have won her Grammy, but she's going places, last year hitting 500 million streams. "You Belong To Somebody Else" is the star's latest release with PJ Harding.

A gushing post to her collaborator recently saw Noah state: "Nothing makes me happier than being able to write music i love with one of my bestest friends who i love so much and am so lucky to have in my life." Noah added:

"This song means the world to me.. the words in it never rang more true to me then now especially."

