Noah Cyrus Uncensored In Shirtless Crotch Shot

Noah Cyrus is going uncensored and unfiltered on Instagram and in a racy camo look with no shirt. The 21-year-old singer and sister to Miley Cyrus, fresh from losing out at the Grammys this year, is nonetheless winning at every turn as her music makes waves, with the "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" singer already dropping new beats since the 2020 release of her album. Noah's weekend Instagram post was photo-heavy and edgy as she posed by a motorcycle and car, and the caption didn't hold back on the language.