Lindsey Graham Says It's 'Sick' For President Biden To 'Play The Race Card'

In an interview on Sunday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina slammed President Joe Biden for characterizing Republican policy proposals as racist, The Hill reported.

Earlier this week, Republicans in the state of Georgia passed a law that restricted access to polling places for some individuals, tightened restrictions on identification requirements and made it illegal to serve food or beverages to Americans waiting in line at the polls.

Democrats described the initiative as an attempt to suppress the minority vote and Biden slammed it as "Jim Crow in the 21st century."