Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Flaunts 'Arab Latina' Hair In Skimpy Swimsuit

Celebrities

Iggy Azalea Unzipped For Late-Night Studio Session

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned With Thigh-Highs Confidence

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Wears Nothing In Hay For British Press

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest Welcomes New 'Live' Co-Host Without Kelly Ripa

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Bends Over In Teenie Weenie Squeezy Bikini

Lindsey Graham Says It's 'Sick' For President Biden To 'Play The Race Card'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview on Sunday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina slammed President Joe Biden for characterizing Republican policy proposals as racist, The Hill reported.

Earlier this week, Republicans in the state of Georgia passed a law that restricted access to polling places for some individuals, tightened restrictions on identification requirements and made it illegal to serve food or beverages to Americans waiting in line at the polls.

Democrats described the initiative as an attempt to suppress the minority vote and Biden slammed it as "Jim Crow in the 21st century."

Graham Calls Biden A Hypocrite

Speaking with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, Graham said that Biden is a hypocrite.

"You know what's sick is [to] have the President of the United States play the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way," he said, adding that Biden used to support the filibuster but now calls it racist.

"He said the filibuster was a relic of the Jim Crow era. Well, he made an hour speech when he was a senator suggesting the filibuster was the best thing for the Senate to make it different than the House."

Biden Wants To Expand Voting Rights

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Pool

Biden has urged the U.S. Congress to pass  HR 1, which aims to expand voting rights, reduce gerrymandering and introduce sweeping changes to campaign finance law.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed the bill earlier this year, but Republicans in the upper chamber have vowed to oppose it.

As CNN noted, Republican lawmakers have dismissed the bill as an attempt by the Democratic Party to gain unfair advantage in elections, with some arguing that it would exacerbate the distrust in the electoral process.
 

Lindsey Graham Says HR 1 Is 'Sick'

Graham argued that the passage of HR 1 would be terrible for the Republican Party and accused Democrats of alleging racism whenever Republicans oppose a bill.

"So every time a Republican does anything, we're a racist. If you're a white conservative, you're a racist. If you're a black Republican, you're either a prop or Uncle Tom," the South Carolina senator said.

"They use the racism card to advance a liberalism agenda and we're tired of it. HR 1 is sick, not what they're doing in Georgia," he added.

Biden's DOJ Is Investigating Georgia Voting Law

As The Inquisitr reported, Biden said earlier this week that his Department of Justice is  (DOJ) "taking a look" at Republicans' apparent attempts to suppress the minority vote in Georgia.

In addition, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the law will most likely be challenged in court.

As reported by CBS News, top Georgia Republicans, such as Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have argued that their law will not suppress the vote, but make elections safer and more secure. 

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Urges President Biden To Allow Media Into DHS Facilities: 'You Want To Hide What Is Going On'

March 28, 2021

Donald Trump Hijacked A Wedding To Complain About Joe Biden

March 28, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Wears Nothing In Hay For British Press

March 28, 2021

Kaley Cuoco's Buns Get Weekend Workout Surprise

March 28, 2021

Salma Hayek Flaunts 'Arab Latina' Hair In Skimpy Swimsuit

March 28, 2021

Kelly Ripa Sparks Questions Kissing Husband In Bikini

March 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.