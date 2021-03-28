Kaley Cuoco's Buns Get Weekend Workout Surprise

Kaley Cuoco is bringing out the buns and quite literally with yoga mat action posted to her Instagram. The 35-year-old "Big Bang Theory" actress, known for her grueling sweat sessions, today updated with footage showing how her workout went, and it involved some faces fans might just recognize. Kaley, who largely makes pet headlines for the dogs she shares with 2018-married husband Karl Cook, is also a pet mom to two bunny rabbits - both live inside the garage in the sitcom star's $12 million Hidden Hills estate. See what's been going on below.