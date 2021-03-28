Kaley Cuoco's Buns Get Weekend Workout Surprise

Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco close up
KaleyCuoco/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is bringing out the buns and quite literally with yoga mat action posted to her Instagram. The 35-year-old "Big Bang Theory" actress, known for her grueling sweat sessions, today updated with footage showing how her workout went, and it involved some faces fans might just recognize. Kaley, who largely makes pet headlines for the dogs she shares with 2018-married husband Karl Cook, is also a pet mom to two bunny rabbits - both live inside the garage in the sitcom star's $12 million Hidden Hills estate. See what's been going on below.

Workout Body Didn't Build Itself

Kaley Cuoco and sister in a workout
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for the gym action. Kaley, who makes headlines for her early morning yoga sessions and has been getting creative with DIY kitchen workouts in lock-down, posted a video inside her home gym. "The Flight Attendant" star opted out of showing herself, but fans had plenty to look at as the camera caught a big black yoga mat and a very little black bunny rabbit joined by a brown one.

Kaley's gym floor seemed to have turned into a bit of a playground for her bunnies, with the actress filming them hopping around.

See The Video Below!

The adorable footage, light-hearted, came with a caption as Kaley told fans:"I GOT A NEW WORKOUT MAT AND THE BUNS TRULY THINK IT'S FOR THEM."

"(I CAUGHT WEIRDO LENI ACTUALLY HAVING FUN)," Cuoco added. Her rabbits are named Simon and Lenny, with Simon actually boasting his own Instagram account. Kaley is also a mom to dogs including Ruby and Blueberry, although Pit Bull mix Norman sadly passed earlier this year, with Kaley making headlines for making his loss. See the video and more photos below.

Scroll For More Photos!

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Kaley has opened up on the pet situation, this amid the many horses she and equestrian husband Karl take care of. "I'm not allowed to say how many I have, because I am afraid they will come knocking, saying that it's an illegal amount," she said earlier this year.

Sadder, was Kaley saying goodbye to Norman, with the star writing: "Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

See more photos below.

New Show A Hit

Kaley, iconic for her Penny character on "Big Bang," is now making headlines as HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant" is renewed for a second season. The thriller, seeing Kaley play Cassandra Bowden, also brings in 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco. Kaley lost out to the Golden Globe she was nominated for this year, but it's a win overall for the November 2020-released series, set to return to screens.

Kaley has also seen her Instagram following shoot up amid the new series, with the following now sitting at 6.6 million.

