Salma Hayek Flaunts 'Arab Latina' Hair In Skimpy Swimsuit

Salma Hayek just gave Instagram a lot to digest. The 54-year-old actress, known for her weekend swimsuit selfies, today updated for her 17.7 million followers with a shout-out to multiple heritages, plus another celebrity. Salma, who went windswept and makeup-free for a stunning low-key snap, was paying homage to Emmy-winning actress Farrah Fawcett, seeming to draw a comparison with the 2009-deceased legend, and it looks like the photo has gone down a treat. Looking gorgeous, Salma kept it short, sweet, and she's making a headline as a result.