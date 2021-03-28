Trending Stories
Salma Hayek Flaunts 'Arab Latina' Hair In Skimpy Swimsuit

Salma Hayek close up
SalmaHayek/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek just gave Instagram a lot to digest. The 54-year-old actress, known for her weekend swimsuit selfies, today updated for her 17.7 million followers with a shout-out to multiple heritages, plus another celebrity. Salma, who went windswept and makeup-free for a stunning low-key snap, was paying homage to Emmy-winning actress Farrah Fawcett, seeming to draw a comparison with the 2009-deceased legend, and it looks like the photo has gone down a treat. Looking gorgeous, Salma kept it short, sweet, and she's making a headline as a result.

Channeling A 'Latina Arab'

Scroll for the photo. Salma, largely known for her Mexican heritage, is also part Arab, with her father being Lebanese-Mexican. Salma, posting with a cocked head, slight smile, and direct gaze stunning her followers, updated with giant wavy-curled hair all blowing in the wind, with the "Like A Boss" actress also going for a close-up finish flashing her skimpy green swimsuit.

Salma, who has shut down Botox allegations and seemed to be showing off her ageless good looks with confidence, then shouted out Farrah Fawcett.

Scroll For The Photo!

Salma Hayek indoors in a dress
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Salma mixed up her hashtag use, writing: "My #hair channeling a Latina-Arab #farrahfawcett. Mi #cabello canalizando una latina-Arabe Farra. #latina #arab." The "Charlie's Angels" OG was, of course, known for her iconic thick and layered hair.

"Honest to god knock me out with your beauty," one fan quickly replied, with Hayek also called a "goddess" and snagging herself over 60,000 likes in under 45 minutes.

Salma's father is from the Lebanese city of Baabdat, a destination Salma visited with her dad back in 2015. See more photos after the snap.

Thanks Dad For Lebanese Genes

Salma might shout out Mexico the most on her Instagram, but the "Frida" star has name-dropped her father's side of the family and her roots. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote: “Yesterday I took this picture with my father who turns 82 today. Thank you for those Lebanese genes بابا ( Dad in Arabic)! #lebanon #daddyslittlegirl.”

Salma has also addressed her Mexican heritage, one she claims got mentioned negatively as she was told she'd never make it in Hollywood as a Mexican woman. See more photos below.

Told She Wouldn't Make It As Mexican

Speaking this year, Hayek revealed: "They told me my career in Hollywood would die in mid-thirties because there was no one."

"First of all, they told me a Mexican is never going to make it because, at the time, with the new generations, it was impossible for a Mexican to have a leading role in Hollywood."

Salma is now gearing up for three releases this year. MCU movie "The Eternals" will come alongside Amazon Prime Video flick "Bliss," plus "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard."

