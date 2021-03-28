Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Sparks Questions Kissing Husband In Bikini

Kelly RIpa smiling close up
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is getting a lot of queries after her giant swimsuit PDA with husband Mark Consuelos this weekend. The 50-year-old talk show queen made headlines on Friday for a swimsuit-clad and passionate embrace with 49-year-old husband Mark, with the "Live!" host making her post a gear-up to her 1996-married husband turning 50 on March 30. Posting for her 2.9 million Instagram followers, Kelly sent out major couples goals and her killer body, with fans now seeming to wonder what's up with the caption. 

Shouting Out Husband

Scroll for the kiss, plus the dripping-wet swimsuit version quickly shared by Mark after Kelly posted. The blonde's post came with romance galore and throwback vibes to 2011, showing the happy couple kissing with Mark shirtless and looking ripped. Kelly, meanwhile, wore shades as she showed off her gym-honed body in an orange-strapped and skimpy swimsuit, with the lovey-dovey embrace also seeing Mark with closed eyes.

"2011 a light PDA moment in celebration of #MC40. 🥳 countdown to #MC50 which will be a virtual celebration this year 🎂 ," Kelly wrote. See more photos below!

See His Post!

Mark, who quickly replied, telling Kelly's she's "the best," added: 

"I love you and hope to kiss you very soon!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." The "Riverdale" actor then proved two can play at this game as he shared a similar beach kiss, confirming it was a different beach and also throwing in a swipe right showing a scene from "All My Children," where the two met.

Fans, who are swooning up the wazoo, are also asking questions. Namely, they didn't seem too sure why Kelly won't be with her husband as he rings in his 50th birthday.

Scroll For More Photos!

Kelly Ripa and husband on red carpet
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Seemingly confused, one fan replied: "Why can’t you two see each other? 😢 I’m out of the loop... 🤷🏼‍♀️."

Kelly and Mark made 2020 headlines for spending months apart as the actor shot CW series "Riverdale" out in Vancouver, Canada, leaving Kelly in NYC. One user seemed well aware of this, offering up a reason as they wrote: "He is quarantined in Canada for work, I think." Others, meanwhile, made "All My Children" references - "Does anyone else still think to themselves...... “Haley and Matteo forever!” ? 😍," one fan said.

Scroll for Kelly's killer legs!

'Sexy' At 50

Kelly Ripa leggy indoors
KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly made headlines in the fall of last year for turning 50. The star was all braless dress action in stunning grass-set photos posted by Mark, with the hunk calling his wife "sexy" as he congratulated her on the milestone. Kelly, meanwhile, has likened her body to Peter Pan.

"The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman," she told The Cut in 2016.

