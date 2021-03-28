Kelly Ripa Sparks Questions Kissing Husband In Bikini

Kelly Ripa is getting a lot of queries after her giant swimsuit PDA with husband Mark Consuelos this weekend. The 50-year-old talk show queen made headlines on Friday for a swimsuit-clad and passionate embrace with 49-year-old husband Mark, with the "Live!" host making her post a gear-up to her 1996-married husband turning 50 on March 30. Posting for her 2.9 million Instagram followers, Kelly sent out major couples goals and her killer body, with fans now seeming to wonder what's up with the caption.