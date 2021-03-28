Gymnast Nastia Liukin Celebrates 'Golden Hour' With Massive Thigh Gap

Scroll for the video. Nastia, who regularly shouts out her Dallas pride has been going Cali girl with her travels, ones that came with a big new project tease, but still no confirmation of what the Russian-born star is up to.

Liukin, who retired aged just 22 back in 2012 and now runs multiple lucrative businesses not limited to her $55 Celery Green Cream, updated her stories on Sunday with heavy shoot action right from shores, also including that famous Gold Medal body.