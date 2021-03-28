Trending Stories
Gymnast Nastia Liukin Celebrates 'Golden Hour' With Massive Thigh Gap

Nastia Liukin sunkissed and close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is basking in "golden hour" and flaunting her killer thigh gap in a sheer gold dress. The 31-year-old former athlete and 2008 all-around champion has been making headlines for ditching her Dallas, TX base and jetting out West, with stunning photos and videos throughout last week showing the blonde's 1 million Instagram followers what California brings. Nastia, who kicked off in Palm Springs and wound up in Laguna Beach, has just posted a new update, and it was sun-drenched stuff.

Hits Up California

Scroll for the video. Nastia, who regularly shouts out her Dallas pride has been going Cali girl with her travels, ones that came with a big new project tease, but still no confirmation of what the Russian-born star is up to.

Liukin, who retired aged just 22 back in 2012 and now runs multiple lucrative businesses not limited to her $55 Celery Green Cream, updated her stories on Sunday with heavy shoot action right from shores, also including that famous Gold Medal body.

See The Video!

Including selfie action of herself poolside and glowing in the setting sun, Nastia shared her shoot, one that saw her goddess-like in a plunging, no-bra, and glittery sleeveless dress, with the sheer fabrics both upping the ante and staying classy. Nastia showcased a healthy complexion and massive tan, with the camera taking in her tiny waist, endless legs, and bombshell blonde hair.

"This week was one big GOLDEN hour," the gymnast wrote, with the post having followed imaged captioned: "Baby don't you know that you're my golden hour." 

Scroll For Her Barbie Bikini!

Nastia has still not revealed what took her to California. The gymnast, who last month flew to Indiana for the 12th annual Nastia Cup, has, however, been making headlines for scoring a massive career win - she's the new celebrity face of home retailer Pottery Barn, having recently showcased her gorgeous home, entirely kitted out by PB.

“I have owned homes and lived in so many different places, but this is kind of the first place that has truly felt like home,” she told Architectural Digest. Scroll for the bikini!

Don't Skinny Shame Her

Nastia Liukin in bikini
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

October 2020 saw Liukin front media outlets for an anorexia storm as a fan DM asked her how she feels about "promoting borderline anorexia looking bodies." Clapping back in a tight dress selfie, Liukin replied:

"If taking pictures of my OWN body — a body that won me many Olympic medals, a body that I push each day to get stronger, a body that God gave me — is inherently promoting anorexia, then honestly, we've gotten to a place in the world where just BEING is offensive."

 

