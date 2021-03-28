Chris Wallace Grills Jen Psaki: 'You Are Being Less Transparent Than The Trump Administration'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeared Sunday on Fox News to discuss the ongoing crisis at the United States-Mexico border, where thousands of migrants from Latin America are reportedly seeking asylum.

As Mediaite reported, Psaki was interviewed by veteran host Chris Wallace, who made sure to grill her over what he described as a lack of media access to border facilities.

At a press conference earlier this week, President Joe Biden vowed to grant full access to members of the press, but his administration has yet to do so.