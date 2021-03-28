Donald Trump Says He'll Visit The Southern Border

In an interview with Fox News on Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump discussed the alleged crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republicans have spent the past several weeks urging President Joe Biden to take action and claiming that the situation at the border is out of control.

Speaking with host Jeanine Pirro, Trump echoed other Republicans, railing against Biden's immigration policies and arguing that thousands of migrants are entering the United States.

Trump told Pirro that he would visit the southern border soon, claiming that "a lot of people" want him to do so.