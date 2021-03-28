Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Demi Rose Forgets Undies In Dress Without Front

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Strips Down Naked To 'Grow'

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Bends Over In Teenie Weenie Squeezy Bikini

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest Welcomes New 'Live' Co-Host Without Kelly Ripa

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics' Offers For Nikola Vucevic & Aaron Gordon Revealed

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Unbuttoned With Thigh-Highs Confidence

Donald Trump Says He'll Visit The Southern Border

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference.
Shutterstock | 4083826
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with Fox News on Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump discussed the alleged crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Republicans have spent the past several weeks urging President Joe Biden to take action and claiming that the situation at the border is out of control.

Speaking with host Jeanine Pirro, Trump echoed other Republicans, railing against Biden's immigration policies and arguing that thousands of migrants are entering the United States.

Trump told Pirro that he would visit the southern border soon, claiming that "a lot of people" want him to do so. 

Immigration Will 'Destroy' America, Trump Claims

Trump told Pirro that immigration will "destroy" America, stressing that Biden needs to reinstate the previous administration's policies.

"Thousands and thousands of people are coming up right now as we speak. And you're going to have millions of people pouring into our country. And it's going to destroy our country."

According to the former commander-in-chief, Biden needs to complete the border wall and reenact the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy, under which migrants filing for asylum in the U.S. were sent back to Mexico.

Trump Says Mexico Is 'Very Angry At Us'

Trump said that the Mexican government is "very angry at us," claiming that he had a good relationship with the country's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"We're not getting along with Mexico any longer. You have a great president of Mexico who was fantastic to me," the former commander-in-chief said.

Biden has said that his administration is negotiating with Lopez Obrador in order to ensure Mexico takes in all of the migrants America expels after they illegally cross the border. 

Trump Says This Is A 'National Disaster' 

In a statement released last week, Trump said that his administration handed their successors "the most secure border in history."

"All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast," he stated.

As Fox News noted, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently revealed that it encountered more than 100,000 migrants at the southern border last month.

Republicans Have Echoed Trump

Republican lawmakers have echoed Trump, pressuring Biden to impose stricter immigration restrictions.

Earlier this week, as The New York Post reported, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz visited the southern border and released a number of disturbing videos.

The videos showed overcrowded migrant detention centers, with apparently thousands of migrant children locked in what Cruz described as "cages."

"Joe Biden and the Biden administration have made decisions that are causing these people to suffer and to do this in a pandemic is particularly irresponsible," Cruz said.

Latest Headlines

Savannah Chrisley Strips Down Naked To 'Grow'

March 28, 2021

Demi Rose Turns 26 In Only Birthday Shorts

March 28, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics' Offers For Nikola Vucevic & Aaron Gordon Revealed

March 28, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Emerging As 'Strong Front-Runners' To Sign Andre Drummond

March 28, 2021

Corey Lewandowski Shares Details About Donald Trump's Upcoming Social Media Platform 

March 28, 2021

Iggy Azalea Strips Down For Skimpy Hairbrush Surprise

March 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.