Though it definitely saddened him that he would no longer play in the remaining games of the season, Horford seems to be very understanding of the Thunder's decision.

"When I arrived, I understood the direction of the team, we had a great individual plan in place for me, and I feel like as a result I've played really good basketball for the Thunder. At the same time, I know what it's like to be a young, aspiring player, and at this point in the season I understand how important playing meaningful minutes is for their careers and their development," Horford said. "I also understand how important it is for the organization to give them that opportunity."