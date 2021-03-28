When they acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2020 NBA Draft, most people weren't expecting veteran center Al Horford to stay long with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are still in the middle of the rebuilding process in the post-Russell Westbrook era. Like what they did to Chris Paul, the Thunder planned on helping Horford rebuild his value until they find a team that will be willing to take him and his massive salary. Unfortunately, the 2021 trade deadline passed with Horford still an official member of the Thunder.